Research shows Jamun genes a rich source of medicinal properties

Guwahati: Jamun’s therapeutic properties are widely celebrated in India, specifically, the fruit seed extracts of Jamun have well-known antidiabetic properties. It is also highly recommended in Ayurveda to treat a variety of health ailments such as stomach discomfort, arthritis, cardiac problems, flatulence, asthma, diarrhea, and stomach spasms. The black plum can be eaten fresh or made into juice.
Not just Ayurveda, but multiple clinical studies in the past have also shown the health benefits of Jamun due to it being an excellent source of bioactive components such as flavonoids, polyphenols, antioxidants, iron, and vitamin C. This attempt by IISER Bhopal is the first time that the plant has been examined and decoded so closely.
The Jamun genome exhibits more coding genes due to gene duplication events compared to two other sequenced species in its genus, suggesting a neopolyploidy event. This gene duplication enables Jamun to potentially gain new functions.
Researchers revealed the key genes involved in facilitating the adaptive evolution of Jamun. Among these, 14 genes allow for the biosynthesis of terpenoids, which are a diverse class of metabolites that are responsible for plant defense responses. These also contribute significantly to the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties offered by the tree’s leaves and seeds.
Moreover, alkaloids, another type of metabolite, are also abundantly found in different plant parts and offer curative properties against many diseases. This combination of alkaloids along with flavonoids is what gives the plant its anti-arthritic properties, the researchers suggest. Jamun has been considered one of the best home remedies for treating arthritis since ancient times.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
To fully explain the antidiabetic properties of this plant, the researchers discovered the presence of glucosides, another class of metabolites that prevent the conversion of starch into sugar and explain how the plant possesses antidiabetic value. Previous clinical assessments have shown that Jamun has a low glycemic index and alleviates diabetic symptoms such as excessive urination.
Jamun also has various genes that make the plant rugged and improve its stress tolerance to factors like weeds and insects that induce damage, heat stress, salinity, and drought. This points to remarkable adaptive evolution in Jamun, the research team finds.
Also Read | Gauhati University botanist unearths rare rock-growing plant, lesser-known wild jamun
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Research shows Jamun genes a rich source of medicinal properties
- Manipur: Cancer screening, awareness event held in Thoubal relief camp
- Arunachal journalist among 5 recipients of Kalyan Barooah Award
- 2 years of Oting: Black day observed in Longleng
- Mizoram elections: PM congratulates ZPM, CM candidate Lalduhoma
- Nagaland’s log cutting contest: A celebration of strength, skill, heritage