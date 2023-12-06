Research shows Jamun genes a rich source of medicinal properties

Guwahati: Jamun’s therapeutic properties are widely celebrated in India, specifically, the fruit seed extracts of Jamun have well-known antidiabetic properties. It is also highly recommended in Ayurveda to treat a variety of health ailments such as stomach discomfort, arthritis, cardiac problems, flatulence, asthma, diarrhea, and stomach spasms. The black plum can be eaten fresh or made into juice.

Not just Ayurveda, but multiple clinical studies in the past have also shown the health benefits of Jamun due to it being an excellent source of bioactive components such as flavonoids, polyphenols, antioxidants, iron, and vitamin C. This attempt by IISER Bhopal is the first time that the plant has been examined and decoded so closely.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Jamun genome exhibits more coding genes due to gene duplication events compared to two other sequenced species in its genus, suggesting a neopolyploidy event. This gene duplication enables Jamun to potentially gain new functions.

From L to R – Researchers Manohar Bisht, Vineet K Sharma, Abhisek Chakraborty and Shruti Mahajan

Researchers revealed the key genes involved in facilitating the adaptive evolution of Jamun. Among these, 14 genes allow for the biosynthesis of terpenoids, which are a diverse class of metabolites that are responsible for plant defense responses. These also contribute significantly to the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties offered by the tree’s leaves and seeds.

Moreover, alkaloids, another type of metabolite, are also abundantly found in different plant parts and offer curative properties against many diseases. This combination of alkaloids along with flavonoids is what gives the plant its anti-arthritic properties, the researchers suggest. Jamun has been considered one of the best home remedies for treating arthritis since ancient times.

To fully explain the antidiabetic properties of this plant, the researchers discovered the presence of glucosides, another class of metabolites that prevent the conversion of starch into sugar and explain how the plant possesses antidiabetic value. Previous clinical assessments have shown that Jamun has a low glycemic index and alleviates diabetic symptoms such as excessive urination.

Jamun also has various genes that make the plant rugged and improve its stress tolerance to factors like weeds and insects that induce damage, heat stress, salinity, and drought. This points to remarkable adaptive evolution in Jamun, the research team finds.

