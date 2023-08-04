Why researchers are trying to unlock genetic secrets of the Peacock

Guwahati: Peacocks have intrigued biologists for hundreds of years and are still a fascinating specimen of study and the ornate features of the peacock’s tail have always fascinated scientists and nature enthusiasts.

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Bhopal (IISER Bhopal) and researchers from the MetaBioSys Group have for the first time constructed a high-quality genome assembly to decipher the genetic secrets of India’s national bird.

In an earlier study, the research team had constructed the first draft assembly of this bird species to perform a comprehensive genome-wide analysis, comparing the peacock genome with those of five other bird species.

The recent findings have been published in the journal Heliyon. The paper has been co-authored by Dr Vineet Sharma, Associate Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, and his research scholars Abhisek Chakraborty, Samuel Mondal, and Shruti Mahajan from IISER Bhopal.

The IISER Bhopal team focused on the Blue Peafowl, also known as the Indian Peacock, native to the Indian subcontinent, and the Green Peafowl, found in Southeast Asia.

Blue Peafowl (Pavo cristatus) is colloquially referred to as peacock or Indian peafowl and is known for its unique ornamental phenotypes, sexual behaviours, and evolutionary significance. The cultural importance of peacocks is not only limited to the Indian subcontinent but expands to Persian, Mesopotamian and ancient Greek cultures.

Charles Darwin expressed bewilderment over the paradoxical grand display of the male peafowl, which made it more vulnerable to predators.

Darwin resolved this puzzle with the theory of sexual selection, suggesting that such ornamental traits play a crucial role in attracting mates and enhancing reproductive success. Despite such understanding, the underlying genetic basis for these spectacular birds has always remained a mystery.

These two species of birds were chosen because despite being the only two species from the Pavo genus, the Blue Peafowl is classified as a species of “Least Concern,” while the Green Peafowl faces endangerment due to a decline in population size. They sought to understand the evolutionary and genetic reasons for their differential adaptability that makes the Blue Peafowl less endangered than the Green. Researchers found that genes related to nervous system development, immunity, and skeletal muscle development have undergone adaptive evolution in both bird species.

However, the Blue Peafowl has more pronounced adaptive evolution, possessing expanded gene families, segmentally duplicated genes, species-specific gene clusters, and genes with evolutionary signatures. Genetic evidence highlights better adaptive evolution of blue peafowl species for survival compared to green peafowl.

Dr Vineet K. Sharma, Associate Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, IISER Bhopal, said, “Our findings highlight the distinct genomic divergence between the two Asian peafowl species and provide valuable genomic clues to explain their contrasting population sizes.”

The study conducted by the IISER Bhopal researchers has brought us one step closer to unravelling the genetic basis for the enigmatic bird’s characteristics. The research deepens our appreciation for the peacock’s ornamental allure and broadens our knowledge of evolutionary biology and the genomic underpinnings of nature’s wonders.

