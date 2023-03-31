Guwahati: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) BS (Data Science and Applications) Degree and National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) is launching a contest to develop Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) models based on the Indian Premier League (IPL), which begins March 31, 2023.

Titled ‘Cricket and Coding,’ this Data Science contest invites data scientists and enthusiasts to analyze data for IPL cricket matches to develop efficient models using AI and ML techniques.

The last date to register for his contest is April 13, 2023. Those interested can register and participate using the following link.

Anyone with elementary coding knowledge and an interest in data science can register and compete. Apart from the coding challenge, there is also an opportunity for non-coders. A non-competitive “Guess the score” event is open to all the non-programmers who want to participate without writing any code.

Highlighting the key objectives behind this contest, Prof. Andrew Thangaraj, who is one of the Professors-In-Charge for both BS in Data Science and Applications and NPTEL, IIT Madras, said, “We are excited to launch this contest, which brings together the worlds of sports and data science. With the growing popularity of IPL and data science, we believe this contest will provide data science learners with an opportunity to apply their analytics skills to an existing domain.”

The participants will be provided with a data set consisting of various aspects of past IPL matches, such as player performance, team performance, and match results, among others. The objective of the contest is to use this data to generate predictions on Power Play scores made by teams for the upcoming IPL matches.

The contest will run throughout the IPL 2023 season.

Participants will earn points based on the difference between the predicted and actual scores. At the end of the tournament, the top-performing participants will be awarded exciting prizes and recognition during the annual techno-cultural event of the BS program – Paradox ’23.

For those excited about programming and data science and who wish to study from IIT Madras, both BS Degree Program and NPTEL offer a unique opportunity to make your dream come true, enabling learners to study from wherever they are.

