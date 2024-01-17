Dhanush's poignant metamorphosis in 'Captain Miller' is intriguing, impactful

Release Date: 12/01/2024

‘Captain Miller‘ chronicles the journey of Analeesan, or Easa, during British colonial times as he transforms from being a simple villager to a dreaded outlaw and then a revered revolutionary. His journey starts when he falls head over heels in love with a princess, Velmathi (Priyanka Arul Mohan), but his love remains unrequited. Jilted by this loss, which also catalyzes his long-boiling feelings of hurt and insult thrust upon him by the atrocities of the ruler of his village, who looks down upon the lower castes and doesn’t allow them to enter a temple they are forced to build, Analeesan joins the British Army with the hope of enjoying equality and respect as an army man. Unfortunately, he is faced with the harsh realities of war against the freedom movement in his very first assignment when his unit is forced to fire upon unarmed freedom fighters, killing over 300 of them. Shaken and mortified by this experience, Analeesan kills his commanding officer. On the run from the British after this act, he finds refuge with a gang of outlaws who target the British and earn their livelihood by looting the biggest thieves and murderers in the world. Thus begins Analeesan’s journey that not only introduces him to his true self but also leads to the emancipation of his own people as Analeesan, or Easa, transforms into Captain Miller and pays back the atrocities of the British and the kingly power of the state in their own currency of murders, mayhem, and visceral violence.

Repurposing tried and tested methods of engaging the audience:

I was bowled over by Arun Matheswaran’s previous film, ‘Saani Kaayidham.’ It appeared to be a run-of-the-mill revenge film on the surface, but the director’s intensity in bringing the story to life through performances, brutal set pieces, and an underlying current of rage resulting from decades of abuse against the protagonist, who belonged to a marginalized community, added to the magic of the film and elevated it to a whole new level. There weren’t too many characters in the film, but the ones who were present were enough to catapult it to greatness with their respective renditions.

‘Captain Miller,’ in that line, is similar but a much bigger film and has many different subplots to deal with. The oppression of the British is used as the primary cause of the conflict, but the division in society in the name of caste and creed is just as important an issue in the film, if not bigger. This particular issue has been one of the most important and recurring in Tamil cinema. Arun Matheswaran intelligently builds up his protagonist, Analeesan, showing us the extent to which the section of society he belongs to is marginalized through his many experiences and exchanges with others.

Terrific metamorphosis of the protagonist that intrigued and impacted me:

When Analeesan decides to join the British Army, it feels like the right thing for him to do, as it seems to be the only place where equality is prevalent. For him, more than freedom from the British, what is more important is to have respect and be treated like a human being. He goes against the wishes of his elder brother, Sengolan (Shiva Rajkumar), who is already a freedom fighter, to join the army. Thus, there is a lot at stake for him to be in the army and do what the British ask him to, as he has no place to return. When, in his very first mission, he is forced to fire on unarmed revolutionaries that results in the deaths of hundreds, his life is shattered beyond repair. He cannot stay in the army, as his heart and mind won’t allow him to. He cannot go back to his village, as his fellow Indians will not accept him. He is faced with a critical juncture where he has to choose between revenge for the innocents he had just killed or just keep doing the British’s bidding. Analeesan chooses revenge, and this marks an important chapter in his life as he sets off on the path of retribution. This is one of the most powerful scenes of the film and is masterfully handled and conjured by Arun Matheswaran by amalgamating picture, sound, performances, and editing to deliver a compounded result that plays on your psyche long after the film is over.

I was absolutely on the same page with Arun Matheswaran on how Analeesan is recruited by the outlaws. It was believable and well done. I was also in line with how the conflict involving the outlaws, the villagers, the Indian rulers, and the British was created using an ancient idol that the British tried to usurp, which the ruler of the village is not willing to give up on.

How Matheswaran uses this piece of religious faith to not only drive the rest of the narrative but also as a means to depict the emancipation of a generation of people who were marginalized and abused for their birth, and the redemption of a man who had committed an unthinkable sin and then left his village at the mercy of the grinding British machinery but now was willing to do anything to set things right was literally magical.

Gruesome and visceral action that is relentless and yet never overwhelming:

The action in the film is relentless and gruesome. In the recent blockbuster ‘Salaar’, the violence was presented in a manner that placed the protagonist in the thick of the action but also ensured that whatever he was doing was complemented by a visual presentation that was more heroic than realistic and gruesome. Such elements are completely done away with here. There are slow-motion sequences and interesting editing choices made in the action scenes that worked for me but they are kept grounded to a large extent. The cinematography of these sequences is also done with the most inspired positioning and framing of the action in mind in line with the emotional and dramatic presentation of the said sequences. This further ensured that the audience always got the best view of the protagonist and anyone else involved in the action, allowing them to gauge the mental state and chaotic nature of all that was unfolding. This gives the action a rare and distinctive quality, making it one of the most important and defining aspects of the film.

The film seamlessly moves from one action sequence to another, both in the first half and the second, and this never proved to be an issue for me, as whatever was happening during the action and what followed it was always engaging and intriguing. Matheswaran’s camera always moves thoughtfully and artistically through these sequences as if it was set free to see the world of the film was unfolding in as per its own wish. The climactic battle and the one leading up to it are two of my favourite action sequences from the film. While it doesn’t have the grotesque and vile violence that made ‘Saani Kaayidham’ so unforgettable, the action and violence of ‘Captain Miller’ do for the film what was essentially required of it.

Dhanush’s astounding performance:

Dhanush has been growing as an actor for years now and has reached a point in his acting career where he can take a character and make it his own, primarily because of how he portrays the various aspects and nuances of it. The same can be said about the character of Miller here, which he portrays with a lot of heart and in a manner that makes the three major transitions in the characteristics of the character feel distinctive, real, and inspiring. The physicality that he brings to the action sequences was one of the most important reasons for the success of them for me. He seems to have put on some weight, or it might even have been the impact of his physicality in the action sequences that made me feel he was more buff than usual.

The many introductions of him with a soaring background score reminiscent of spaghetti westerns and Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Kill Bill’ playing in the background made for an amusing and inspiring watch for me, even though all of these things were unfolding within the permissible limits of a film that had to be somehow rooted in realism to make the necessary impact.

The supporting cast of the film is terrific:

Priyanka Arul Mohan, in an important role, was efficient. She brings qualities to her portrayal, presence, and mannerisms that could influence a character like Miller to do the things that she is shown making him do. Dr. Shiva Rajkumar is better utilized these days by Tamil film directors than Karnataka directors, as already proven by his cameo in ‘Jailer’ and now here. His character not only plays an essential part in the development of the character of Miller as to how he ends up being, but he is also at the heart of the most cheer-worthy sequence of the film, which comes right at the end.

Final words:

‘Captain Miller’ stands as a testament to Arun Matheswaran’s directorial prowess and Dhanush’s evolving brilliance as an actor. The film’s relentless and gruesome action sequences, coupled with Dhanush’s heartfelt portrayal of the complex character of Miller, create a captivating cinematic experience that is hard to escape even though it is characterized by a continuous pounding and pulsating background score and action that could have been headache-inducing for many. While the violence may not reach the grotesque heights of ‘Saani Kaayidham,’ the action in ‘Captain Miller’ serves its purpose effectively and is one of the primary factors for the film’s success. The climactic battle and the significant contribution of Shiva Rajkumar in the film’s conclusion make for an exhilarating and cheer-worthy finale that is both satisfying and cheer-worthy. Overall, ‘Captain Miller’ succeeds in delivering a powerful cinematic experience that seamlessly blends action, emotion, and social commentary along with showcasing the creative and technical genius of its director. ‘Captain’ Miller is a must-watch!

The views expressed in this article are that of the reviewer and do not reflect EastMojo’s position.

