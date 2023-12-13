Parthajit Baruah’s 'The Nellie Story' shows the lingering scars of a tragedy

Told mainly from the point of view of Rajiv Pator (played by Arghadeep Baruah), a PhD candidate at Gauhati University, The Nellie Story (Nellier Kotha) is an exploratory look at a few burning questions that continue to plague the people of Nellie, long after the tragedy of 1983.

But rather than dwelling on the past, the film serves as a stark reminder of the haunting realities of the present. Writer-director Parthajit Baruah refrains from depicting violence in any form; instead, he focuses on the lingering emotional and physical scars left on the people of Nellie.

These scars manifest in various ways, from visible marks on the body to deeply rooted questions and unresolved emotional fissures. It’s an examination of how the pain endured by the previous generation continues to cast a long shadow over the present and will continue to shape their future.

The Nellie Story distinguishes itself from other films that address religious violence against minorities by adopting a more reflective approach. Unlike the graphic and often exploitative portrayals in films like Rongatapu 1982 (2023) and Lankakanda (2022), The Nellie Story interweaves real-world concerns with fictional elements to create a more subtle and thought-provoking narrative that delves into the long-lasting consequences of violence and trauma, something that Bidyut Kotoky too tried with Rainbow Fields (2018).

The absence of violence, perpetrators, or survivors emphasizes the human dimension of the tragedy, highlighting the ever-present concerns, pain and grief that engulf both the minorities and the tribal communities of the region.

About the unbroken will of the people to persevere and seek peace, Nellier Kotha depicts how individuals strive to carry on a harmonious life while confronting the lingering effects of the past. Filmmaker Parthajit Baruah has emphasized that while the term ‘Nellie massacre’ evokes a harrowing and deeply sensitive chapter in the socio-political history of Assam, Nellier Kotha stands in contrast to films that seek to divide our society. Instead, it carries a message of hope and healing, aiming to uplift and strengthen society rather than tear it down.

The film mourns the past, regardless of its causes and nature but it stresses the ongoing impact of this tragedy. Therefore, it avoids sticking solely to the aspects of tragedy and instead attempts to instil hope in the younger generation. It encourages them to strive for goodness and greatness and not repeat the flaws of the past generation. The natural world reinforces this message, as the film opens with a bright sun amidst a brightly blue sky. The sun remains a constant presence throughout the film, shining through skies that change from blue to orange to red. The protagonist’s journey is symbolic of their pursuit towards reaching this ever-present light.

The Nellie Story has also marked its festival presence with selections in the competition sections of the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival, 2023 and 9th Ellora-Ajanta International Film Festival, 2023. The cast of The Nellie Story (Nellier Kotha) includes Arghadeep Barua, Mintu Baruah, Swagata Bharali, Bhoisnavi Bora, Sanjivani Bora, Sudarson Nath, Dhananjay Debnath, Mohendra Das, Royonti Rabha with Asha Kuthari Choudhury and Sunayana Dutta. With Music by Late Daniel Engti, the cinematography is credited to Sumon Dowerah with editing by Hirak Jyoti Pathak and sound by Debajit Gayan and Khanin Roy. The film was released across theatres in Assam on December 8, 2023.

