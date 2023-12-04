Despite having a simple plot, David Fincher's 'The Killer' is an intriguing film

Release Date: 10/11/2023

10/11/2023 Platform: Netflix

Netflix Cast: Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton, Charles Parnell

Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton, Charles Parnell Director: David Fincher

‘The Killer’ is based on a comic book of the same name by Matz (Author) and Luc Jacamon (Illustrator). The story revolves around a professional contract killer referred to only as the Killer (Michael Fassbender), who fails to assassinate an important target. By the time he gets back to his hideout, it has already been attacked, and his girlfriend is brutalized by two other killers referred to in the film as the expert and the brute. The Killer takes the attack on his hideout personally and goes after everyone he believes is involved in the matter. The rest of the film is about the Killer, killing his way through a list of individuals whom he believes were integral to the plot of the attack on his hideout.

‘The Killer’ has one of the most simplistic stories that I have seen in a Hollywood thriller of late. The plot of the film can be summarized in three lines, and this aspect of the film allows the audience to concentrate on all the other aspects of the film that the director, David Fincher, attempts to draw attention to. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the film, in the hands of a different director who might have taken a much more traditional and simpler approach to storytelling, would have ended up being a yawn-inducing odyssey of all talk and very little action. Thankfully, Fincher is one of the craftiest directors operating in Hollywood currently. He knows all too well how best to spice up a simplistic tale and present it with such style, drama, and intrigue that the simplicity of the story becomes the forte of the film, allowing the audiences to concentrate on some of the more technical and dramatic aspects of the film and appreciate them fully without bothering about missing important plot points in the process.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

David Fincher’s direction of the film is the best thing about it:

The story unfolds in chapters, and if you look closely, each of these chapters can be clearly seen as having its own beginning, middle, and end. This not only gives each of the chapters its own highs and releases but also ensures a sense of finality to all that has occurred within a specific period of time in the film. This also prepares the audiences for what is to come next and gives them a proper lead-in into the next chapter of the film. Why is this necessary? Because this is one of those films where the characters speak very little, and most of the actions of the protagonist have to be followed by the audience on screen, and it is they who have to make sense of what he is doing. This not only transforms the film into a deep dive into the modus operandi of the killer and what he does to get from one point to another but also ensures that the audiences are intrigued with this aspect of the storytelling since there isn’t much to hold on to the audiences in terms of the story.

It takes courage and conviction for a director to believe in his craft to this level that he is convinced that he will be able to hold on to the attention of his audience with nothing more than the killer doing the things that he does to track, subdue, kill and dispose of his targets. There is a large chunk of the first half that is spent on one assassination. This is also the portion where the killer breaks into a monologue that gives us the bare minimum information about him. He is a mysterious man, and while we see that he at least has a woman whom he is in love with, there is very little other than that that we learn about him. Fincher’s craft is so on point and absorbing that we are more engaged with his actions than we are bothered about asking questions about the man.

Editing of the flm by Kirk Baxter is sensational:

The editing of ‘The Killer’ is a masterclass on how to edit for music and how best to edit to relate information about the passage of time, velocity, physicality, and drama. Baxter’s razor-sharp editing instantaneously enhances the impact of countless scenes. He hits the sweet spot between when to ramp up the speed and when to slow down to allow the audience to soak in all that is put up on the screen. His juxtaposition of the images to convey velocity, the passage of time, and the physicality of the actors during key moments of action and chases were some of the best that I have seen in Hollywood in recent times. All of this is also achieved by allowing for the visuals and the drama to unfold organically and not trying 100 cuts in between to convey a false sense of motion where there was no need for any.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The cinematography by Erik Messerschmidt was gorgeous:

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the cinematography contributed heavily to making the film as absorbing as it turned out to be. The lucid motions during scenes of tension and action were something that I highly appreciated, as we have come to expect unnecessary jerks and incomprehensible action from characters to either cover up for the lack of fitness of the actors or to ensure that the budgets were under check. Nothing of that sort is visible here, and I enjoyed the overall look and feel of the film to the core. Everything that the killer says about the city and every other place that he visits, Erik Messerschmidt presents a pictorial depiction of it through his cinematography and handling of the visual representation of the drama and the action that unfolds in the specific locations.

Music and sound design of the film are fantastic:

There is constant music that accompanies the proceedings of the film, and it adds a lot to the overall mood and feel of the film. The music not so much dictates you on how to feel in a certain scene but rather elevates the overall feel of the scenes and helps to take you mentally to a place where the narrative wants you to be when a certain thing happens. This is a rare quality in background scores these days, as the musicians try so hard to be noticed, but it is this aspect of the music of “The Killer” that makes it so impactful, noticeable, and an asset to the film. The sound design and the use of atmospheric elements are another key aspect that adds to the world-building and is noticeably great in the film. Many would say that it is one aspect of the film that should impact the viewers subconsciously and should not be noticed if done right. To this, I would say that I did notice the quality of it here and there, and then in my subsequent viewings of the film, I purposefully looked for it and appreciated the amount of work and finesse that went into making the sound design this good.

Action sequences are few but extremely well done:

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The only major hand-to-hand combat sequence that is there in the film is so well done and is built up so well that it just blew me away. The kind of physicality and raw power that this action sequence had made up for the lack of any other sizeable action sequences in the entire film. I would have loved for the film to have a little more action, but in the end, my issues with the film were different and were not a lack of action sequences.

Michael Fassbender is gripping and charming as the killer:

Michael Fassbender got it extremely easy in this film. For an actor of his stature, the character here that doesn’t have too many shades to it was a walk in the park, and he can be seen enjoying himself playing the part. Probably, his enjoying himself playing the character was something that rubbed onto us and made the character that much more interesting and engaging. It must also be added that the man’s charm and silken voice were definitely factors that enhanced the appeal of the character and led to the film turning out better since the majority of the screenplay lingers on him doing his stuff.

Issues with the film:

That brings me to my issues with the film. The only major qualm that I had with the film was the fact that the three people that the killer sets out to kill needed to be a lot more challenging and should have posed a lot more risks for the killer, but that is not the case. While the brute was the only one who put up a semblance of a fight, I was extremely disappointed by the presentation of the Expert (Played by Tilda Swinton). While the dialogue between her and the killer is one of the high points in terms of dramatic conversation in the film, I expected the expert to pose a little more threat and challenge to the killer. Why else would she be called the expert? The final target also leads to a subversion of expectation and while not easy, I was willing to live with the subversion. Having said that, the ease with which the killer took down his targets did contribute to making the film a lot less thrilling. With the kind of making and technicalities that the film had in addition to the astute direction of Fincher, with a little more bite in the antagonist, this would have become a far more interesting and intriguing film.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Final Words:

‘The Killer’ often reminded me of ‘The American’ (2010, Anton Corbijn), another not-so-highly-rated assassin-thriller starring George Clooney. The film was about George Clooney living in a picturesque town for a few days making a custom-made gun for another assassin who ultimately uses the gun to try and assassinate Clooney himself. While ‘The Killer’ is in no way as complicated as that film and has far fewer human angles, it felt very similar in feel, mood, and setting. Fincher proves himself yet again by creating a highly engaging and brooding thriller out of an extremely thin story. He extracts the best performances from his actors and uses every technicality involved with the film to his advantage. ‘The Killer’ is streaming on Netflix. Do give it a chance. Chances are you will not be disappointed.

Rating: 4/5 (4 out of 5 Stars)

The views expressed in this article are that of the reviewer and do not reflect EastMojo’s position.

Also Read | Meghalaya: Hills Festival 2023 wraps up with eclectic cultural celebrations

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









