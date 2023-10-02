'The Creator' looks and sounds brilliant but lacks everything else

Release Date: 29/09/2023

29/09/2023 Cast: John David Washington, Madeleine Yuna Voyles, Gemma Chan, Allison Janney, Ken Watanabe

John David Washington, Madeleine Yuna Voyles, Gemma Chan, Allison Janney, Ken Watanabe Director: Gareth Edwards

Joshua (John David Washington) is in love with Maya (Gemma Chan), and the couple is expecting their first child. They inhabit a post-apocalyptic world where the East and the West are at war with each other over the usage and existence of Artificial Intelligence and robots. The West endured a brutal nuclear attack by the AI and robots and believes that all forms of AI and robots must be destroyed. The East has embraced technology and has learned to live with it, making AI and robots an essential part of their existence. The West, who see the AI and robots as the enemy of the world as we know it, have developed a superweapon known as the Nomad that has given them the power to destroy the AI And the robots once and for all. They are now looking for the ‘Nirmata,’ aka the creator, who not only created the AI and the robots but is also aiding their future development. Joshua and Maya soon find themselves on the wrong side of the conflict, which leads to significant personal losses for both as they try to understand a world that they see differently and make sense of.

Joshua is undercover in the New East, attempting to locate the ‘Nirmata’ for the Western defences. Maya has grown up in the East and has been cared for by the machines, whom she loves and regards as her own. During a brutal attack on the New East by the West, Maya is killed, leaving Joshua broken and disillusioned. He not only loses the love of his life but also his unborn child. Years later, Joshua is given a second chance to reconnect with Maya when the West learns of the East’s plan to create a superweapon that would neutralize the Nomad. Satellite images show that Maya is still part of the team of humans and robots running the operations there. Joshua is the only one with enough knowledge of the East to pinpoint strategic locations of the East to the Western defence forces to mount an attack. Initially reluctant, he eventually agrees when given the opportunity to reconnect with his wife and bring her back.

Sensational VFX and CGI:

Every time I think that Hollywood has reached its peak in terms of what they can achieve in visual wizardry and CGI rendition of what doesn’t exist in reality, they prove me wrong by creating something that not only surpasses all they had achieved before but also creates something exceptionally different and groundbreaking, setting new standards for visual artists to aspire to. ‘The Creator‘ is one such film. The character designs and their execution felt so lifelike that I was in awe of those who envisioned, created, and rendered the visuals. The uncannily realistic designs for the robots are a blend of their human characteristics and robotic prosthetics, making them the standout aspect of the character design. The combination of these two elements was achieved with such seamless perfection that even after closely examining them, I couldn’t find any errors.

Even the robots that lack human elements have their unique characteristics highlighted through their design and rendition, no matter how briefly they appear on screen. The character designs incorporate a certain amount of rough edges and a textured feel, achieved through the use of colour and the introduction of grains and blurs in the imagery. This avoids giving the imagery a pristine look and feel, which often makes CGI imagery look and feel fake. This particular attribute of the film’s visuals significantly contributes to its greatness.

The same can be said about the sound design that is consistently brilliant throughout the film.

Well-Done Action Sequences:

‘The Creator’ features a lot of action, and most of it is well-executed. However, the quality of the action isn’t hampered by its execution or lack thereof, but rather by a completely different reason, which I will discuss shortly. What I particularly appreciated about the action in the film was its physicality and how effectively it conveyed the haphazard and chaotic nature of the situations. This added to the tension and the authenticity of the action on display. The filmmakers took care to change the nature and the landscape of the action sequences frequently as we delved deeper into the narrative, preventing them from becoming repetitive. Some of the primary action sequences take place at night, and while this might seem like a way to save on visual budget, that’s not the case here. On the contrary, the fact that the action unfolds at night contributes to its tension, drama, and overall success.

Having said all that, let’s now delve into what’s wrong with this film.

A Clichéd and Unoriginal Storyline:

For a film that pays so much attention to details in terms of its visual and production design, as well as character design, ‘The Creator’ disappointingly presents a shockingly predictable, boring, and repetitive storyline. I could practically point out 5-10 films released in the last decade that had the same storyline and were highly popular and influential in pop culture. If we look further back in time, the number of films with similarities to this one increases significantly. If that wasn’t enough, many of the set pieces, twists and turns, and even character motivations and their arcs in the narrative seemed directly lifted from previously done films that executed them better.

Another issue that grabbed my attention was how mechanical and formulaic the plot was. Everything about it felt like ticking off points from a checklist rather than providing an organic and realistic transition from one plot point to another. The proceedings were so generic that I could predict every twist and dramatic cue well before they were executed. This significantly reduced my interest and intrigue in the film. Considering that the plot in a sci-fi film is its core foundation on which everything else stands, Gareth Edwards committed the seminal error of not giving due attention to building and presenting a story that had novelty, intrigue and drama.

Poor Performances from the Ensemble Cast:

John David Washington is a highly regarded actor, possessing many of the exceptional traits that his father, Denzel Washington, made popular through his scintillating performances. Unfortunately, he is rendered entirely ineffective in a role that has no impact on a story that fails to engage. Throughout the film, Washington’s expressions remain static, regardless of the predicament he finds himself in. This struck me as extremely odd, especially considering I’ve seen him deliver impactful performances in other films like ‘BlacKkKlansman’ and ‘Tenet.’ There was a glaring absence of urgency in his portrayal here. Regardless of the situation, his facial expressions remained unchanged, significantly diminishing the impact of the scenes. Additionally, it’s worth noting that his character is poorly written, leaving him with very little room to work with. For a great actor, it’s often essential to attempt to elevate poorly written characters, but unfortunately, that was not the case in this film.

Gemma Chan and Ken Watanabe portray characters that are equally unremarkable as that of the protagonist, resulting in no discernible impact on the overall film. It’s also worth noting that they are granted surprisingly little screen time given their stature as actors. On the other hand, Madeleine Yuna Voyles takes on an extremely important character and delivers what is expected of her. She is perhaps the only one in the film who manages to make a semblance of an impact.

Muddled and Confused Message:

Presenting itself as a post-apocalyptic sci-fi thriller, the film attempts to draw parallels with a multitude of different issues. These include conflicts between the East and West, fostering understanding of the unknown, embracing differences, coexisting with those who differ from us, and, importantly, offering subtle nods to the acceptance of immigrants, LGBTQ individuals, and the integration of AI as a viable part of our daily lives. The film sharply raises questions about the actions of the West (specifically, the USA) toward its neighbors and other countries it has interests in. It attempts to make the point that when those affected by such actions retaliate, the US will have no refuge. In many aspects, the film comes across as strongly anti-establishment, a quality that I personally did not appreciate. In the context of the film, everything presented and the beliefs and ideas we are asked to accept appear overly exaggerated and implausible to the point of being comical, making it difficult to take the film seriously.

Final Words:

‘The Creator’ impresses with its stunning visual effects and dynamic action sequences but criminally falters with thought-provoking themes on East-West conflicts, AI, and acceptance. It also fails with its predictable, clichéd storyline, unremarkable performances, and muddled messaging. John David Washington’s character lacks depth, and Gemma Chan and Ken Watanabe are underutilized. Madeleine Yuna Voyles stands out among the cast. While the film attempts to tackle important issues, its execution often feels laughably far-fetched and silly. Despite its visual brilliance, it struggles to balance its grand ambitions with an engaging narrative, leaving viewers divided on its overall impact.

Rating: 2/5 (2 out of 5 Stars)

The views expressed in this article are that of the reviewer and do not reflect EastMojo’s position.

