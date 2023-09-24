'Cat' review: Of Pakistani army, Khalistani terrorists & Indian criminals

Release Date: 09/12/2022

“A Vivid Documentation of the Unholy Nexus between the Pakistani Army, Khalistani Terrorists, and Indian Criminals”

“Cat” was one series that was acclaimed upon its release but never got the kind of marketing that some of the other shows on Netflix received. It is unbelievable to note that such a wonderful series didn’t even get top billing when it was released, and it only came up in many searches because of the great things people were saying about it after binge-watching. I had seen the series before but didn’t review it for some strange reason. I started watching it again last night and found myself binge-watching it until the wee hours of the morning. I wanted to sleep but just couldn’t let go of the series and had to finish it once more. Such is the power of the narrative and the performances that once you’re into the first few episodes of the series, you can’t leave it halfway through.

The story:

“Cat” chronicles the tumultuous life journey of Gurnam, also known as Garry (Randeep Hooda), who witnessed his parents’ murder as a young adult. He joined the separatist movement in Punjab as an informant under the watchful eye of the cop, Sehtab (Suvinder Vicky), and played an instrumental role in dismantling key terrorists and ultimately leading to the submission of the separatist movement. Gurnam is given a new chance at life by Sehtab, and he has been trying his best to make the most of it. Tragically, his life takes a sharp turn when his brother is arrested for selling drugs. He is forced to strike a deal once again with Sehtab, this time to act as an informant to bring down a local politician and drug kingpin. As the story progresses, we witness the backstories of a colourful array of characters in the series, revealing some horrifying demons from their pasts. These revelations not only shed light on their current actions and mannerisms but also influence all of their decisions and the future course of events.

Gripping screenplay:

The first thing I noticed about the series was how gripping its screenplay was. The story quickly gets to its point and remains firmly anchored to what the creators want to convey regarding the drug addiction menace in the state and the various angles pertaining to it. Numerous characters and subplots are woven into the story, but they are presented and performed in a manner that not only contributes to the story’s progression but also leaves a lasting impact on the audience.

At least one character in the series is crafted in such a way that it’s challenging to hate them, yet their life choices make them deserving of disdain. The makers firmly believe that no bad people are entirely bad, and no good people are entirely good. Consequently, they make it a point to showcase both aspects of the characters, though never with the intention of justifying their life choices or actions. Instead, they demonstrate that sporadic acts of goodness are insufficient to offset a lifetime of wrongdoing.

Every character in the series, even those who are eventually abandoned, plays a significant role in the narrative. However, I must mention that some of the characters and the way they are utilized could have been better thought out, as the narrative at times stretches their believability and pushes the boundaries of what they are shown doing to a point where suspension of disbelief becomes difficult.

The performances are consistently brilliant:

Randeep Hooda leads an ensemble cast, all of whom consistently deliver brilliant performances. Hooda is particularly notable for his ability to vividly portray the turmoils and tribulations of his character, who has been conflicted throughout his life due to the actions he had to take for survival. Even the revenge he sought as a young adult came and went too quickly, leaving him without a chance to truly savour it. As the story unfolds, we witness Hooda’s character grappling with decisions that he knows will put certain people in harm’s way. He portrays these conflicts in a manner that intensifies the character’s depth and adds drama to the series. Hooda possesses the skill to keep his performance grounded and authentic, consistently putting his best foot forward. This results in a performance that stands out as one of the series’ finest aspects.

Suvinder Vicky, in the role of Sehtab, delivers an equally outstanding performance. He has been the one constant presence in Gurnam’s life since he took up arms, and he’s the only person Gurnam trusts, proving himself worthy of that trust. However, Sehtab has many skeletons buried in his past, and as the story unfolds, we witness these skeletons resurface. This dramatically alters the character’s nature, our perception of him, and how he is portrayed. Suvinder Vicky excels in this aspect as he seamlessly transitions from being a guardian to Gurnam to potentially becoming the most morally questionable character in the entire series. This transition is remarkably smooth and adds to the intrigue of the character’s transformation.

Hasleen Kaur, in the role of the cop Babita, who not only grapples with working in a male-dominated profession but also faces challenges related to her ethnic background, delivers a superb performance. I thoroughly enjoyed her portrayal of a character torn between her desire to do what is right and her frustration with having to comply with the directives of her superiors. She knows deep down that she’s being manipulated for being the idealist that she is but lacks concrete evidence to support her beliefs. I found it intriguing when the series briefly hinted at her developing romantic feelings for Gurnam, and the brutal conclusion to this budding romance added a layer of complexity to her character. These moments wouldn’t have had the same impact without Hasleen Kaur’s fantastic performance.

The climax could have been better thought out:

The climax of the series left much to be desired for me. A story of this nature required a sense of closure to justify the time and attention we, as the audience, devoted to it. Unfortunately, the story concludes at a point that doesn’t provide the series with the kind of finality it should have, leaving both the story and its treatment feeling dissatisfactory after so much promise and intrigue. I was also unconvinced by the path that the character of Gurnam is shown taking. It seemed like he had no compelling reason for the actions he was depicted as taking. Additionally, the fact that the two primary antagonists in his life are still alive hints at the possibility of another season but also adds a certain level of frustration to the current season for not delivering their comeuppance.

Final words:

The story of “Cat” not only exposes the unholy nexus between Pakistani Army, Indian drug lords and the Khalistani separatist movement but also carefully illustrates how each of these elements plays a role in the multi-million-dollar drug trade that preys on the youth of Punjab. No one suffers more from this menace than the state of Punjab, and the series doesn’t hold back in showing the impact of the drug trade on families, the socio-cultural fabric, and the political landscape of the region.

All these elements are conveyed through simple storytelling techniques that are accessible to everyone. The performances are consistently brilliant, enhancing the storytelling with drama, well-developed characters, and emotional depth. While the climax could have been better, it doesn’t diminish the excellent work done by the creators throughout the rest of the series. “Cat” is undoubtedly one of the best series on Indian OTT platforms and deserves to be seen and appreciated.

Rating: 3.5/5 (3.5 out of 5 Stars)

The views expressed in this article are that of the reviewer and do not reflect EastMojo’s position.

