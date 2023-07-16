Ponniyin Selvan, a masterpiece of Tamil literature, has captivated a vast readership since its inception. Penned by Indian author Kalki Krishnamurthy between 1950 and 1954, the novel was fully published in 1955, comprising 2400 pages and spanning five comprehensive volumes. Its intricate plot and numerous characters make it one of the longest novels to date, worthy of attentive reading and analysis.

In the Ponniyin Selvan film series (2022-2023), acclaimed director Mani Ratnam, known for his exceptional work in movies like Roja, remarkably brings this epic tale to life on the silver screen. The series is divided into two parts, showcasing the challenging yet successful adaptation of such a voluminous and complex novel. Over the past seven decades, Ponniyin Selvan has maintained its cult-classic status in Tamil Nadu; Ratnam’s ability to render this intricate story without compromising its essence is truly commendable. This review acknowledges the daunting task of translating such immense source material to cinema – an impressive feat indeed.

There are some critical aspects that contribute to the understanding of the movie in question. This political drama, primarily aimed at a specific audience interested in the complex world of politics rather than traditional war films, unravels across two series that reveal intrigue, suspense, and vengeance. The film adaptation draws from numerous episodes and characters within the original novel but leaves out several crucial connections and twists.

As viewers indulge in this visually captivating film, they can observe the power play between two formidable female characters: Nandini (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) and Kundavai (Trisha Krishnan). Historical records laud Kundavai for her remarkable intelligence and political shrewdness. She held a significant role within Chola’s administration, participating in diplomatic missions, excelling in arts and literature, solving mysteries and uprisings related to the Chola brother’s fortunes, and playing a pivotal part in the political schemes of the dynasty.

Contrastingly, the character Nandini embodies the essence of vengeance as she swears to obliterate the entire Chola Empire. The film masterfully demonstrates themes of revenge, politics, enmity, and friendship as it weaves an intricate tale that intrigues viewers from beginning to end.

In examining the acting prowess displayed in the film, Aditha Karikalan (Vikram) delivers an intense and emotionally resonant performance that effectively draws viewers in. His portrayal is perfectly weighted, showcasing the depth of his character. Trisha Krishnan (Kundavai) and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Nandini) also demonstrate exceptional skill, leaving audiences captivated by their contrasting roles – one vengeful and the other diplomatic – resulting in a fascinating collision of powerful political minds. Equally commendable is the other important cast, including Jayam Ravi (Arulmozhi Varman), Karthi (Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan), R. Sarathi Kumar (Periya Pazhuvettarayar), Aishwarya Lekshmi (Poonguzhali), and Sara Arjun (young Nandini), who all contribute to a well-rounded and immersive cinematic experience.

In the film, music and dialogue play a significant role in engaging the audience. AR Rahman masterfully composes the soundtrack, delivering top-notch quality to complement the movie’s plot and setting. The musical elements effectively transport viewers to the period of the Chola Empire, serving as a medium for cultural revival. Notable songs like “Devralam Attam” from part 1 draw inspiration from ancient Tamil war ritual dances, while “Aazhi Mazai Kanna” is an adaptation of a Paasuram from Thiruppavai by the Vaisnava saint Azhwar Andal or Goda Devi. “Shivoham” is derived from Aadi Shankaracharya Rachitam, and the highly popular “Aaga Naaga” serves as an impactful background score in the first part and a song in the second part of the film. Although several songs were shortened in part 2 to manage time constraints, they still effectively immerse the audience in the era of the Chola Empire.

The film’s dialogue emotionally connects with its viewers through powerful and resonant lines that contribute to its storytelling. For instance, Kundavai’s motivational words, “The past is a ghost, the future a dream. All we ever have is now,” linger in one’s mind. Nandini’s despairing declaration in part 2’s conclusion – “Everyone needs something from me, but nobody asked what I need” – encapsulates her inner turmoil, which transforms her into a powerful antagonist. Ponniyin Selvan’s combination of masterful music composition and impactful dialogues significantly contributes to its captivating narrative and emotional connections with audiences. This film stands out as an example of quality storytelling in cinema.

In these films, the choice of shooting locations truly brings the narrative to life. With scenes set in places such as Orcha and Maheshwar in Madhya Pradesh, Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, Puducherry, and even Thailand, the movie boasts a dynamic and captivating backdrop. By opting for real locations rather than relying on visual effects, the filmmakers successfully conjure a genuine sense of authenticity that transports viewers back to the era of the Chola Empire. This immersive experience allows audiences to travel through time and relive the ancient world in an astonishingly realistic way.

In Kalki Krishnamurthy’s adaptation, the movie captures the essence of its source material, delivering an impactful and emotional conclusion. With a low-key ending filled with unexpected turns in the novel, the film focuses on the tragic demise of Aditha Karikalan (Vikram). This adaptation is a praiseworthy accomplishment, as it demonstrates the challenges of translating a novel to the big screen while staying true to its core. The film stands as a notable example of cultural reawakening and delves into the history of its homeland. An exceptional piece of work, it showcases the efforts involved in evolving a cherished work of literature into a captivating cinematic experience.

