The Covenant: A gripping tale of brotherhood and rescue missions

Guy Ritchie’s film, ‘The Covenant’, goes beyond the single rescue mission suggested by the trailers. It actually revolves around two rescue missions, with one being more perilous than the other. Moreover, it delves into the stories of two contrasting individuals who push themselves to unimaginable extremes to fulfill a promise they never made to each other.

When Ahmed (Dar Salim) saves John Kinley (Jake Gyllenhaal), dragging him across almost 120 kilometres of hostile territory in Afghanistan and fending off brutal Taliban attacks, he isn’t merely following orders. Similarly, after recovering from his injuries, John Kinley uses his life’s savings to pay defence contractors, enabling him to track down Ahmed and extract him from the Taliban’s most dangerous territory. In doing so, he isn’t fulfilling a self-imposed promise to Ahmed either.

The film explores the profound sense of brotherhood that binds these men as comrades united under a common cause and highlight the significance of being there for each other in times of need. While this may seem straightforward on the surface, examining these themes through complex characters, predicaments, circumstances, and relentless action is a challenging feat to accomplish without becoming overly indulgent. Fortunately, Guy Ritchie delivers a nuanced and grounded epic that stands as his finest film in years.

‘The Covenant’ chronicles the journey of Sergeant John Kinley and his interpreter, Ahmed, who are part of a team tasked with finding and destroying Taliban weaponry and terrorists. They continually fail to find anything substantial until they finally make a significant discovery. Unfortunately, the Taliban counterattack proves to be too overwhelming for the Americans, leaving them teetering on the edge of survival. Kinley and Ahmed miraculously survive the attack and are now forced to embark on a treacherous 120-kilometre journey across hostile and unforgiving territory in Afghanistan, with the Taliban hot on their trail. Soon, the Taliban catches up to them and inflicts a grave injury on Kinley. However, Ahmed manages to defend him, and then he begins a long and solitary trek of 120 kilometres to reach safety. Along the way, he faces numerous life-threatening challenges but remains determined to bring Kinley back to safety. Once Kinley recovers from his wounds after being rescued by Ahmed and delivered to the US troops, he must now risk his own life to track down Ahmed and bring him and his family back to America.

‘The Covenant’ is essentially a drama, and there are few dramas that are as infused with emotions, conflicts, moments of uncontrollable tension, and action as this one. Guy Ritchie’s primary focus was to ensure that the film never lost its humanity. The characters should never have become invincible superheroes who survive everything thrown at them. Fortunately, Ritchie portrays his characters as resourceful, strong, and valiant, but also flawed, confused, and afraid on more than one occasion. This ultimately enhances the appeal of the drama and makes the characters much more relatable than what we typically see in films of this genre. The trust and camaraderie between the characters of Kinley and Ahmed are not built within minutes. It is a slow and painful process filled with numerous hiccups. However, the two men undeniably understand the importance of camaraderie and the trust they have in one another to ensure their mutual survival. Everything they do is justified by the strong sense of responsibility they establish for each other through the narrative.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim deliver knockout performances in the film. It must be noted that 90% of the film unfolds between these two actors. There are hardly any other noticeable characters, yet you never feel like you have had enough of the two. Gyllenhaal has had a few attempts at playing a US soldier in different films, and yet he feels interested, eager, and realistic in his portrayal of Kinley. The predicament that the two are in, coupled with the nature and degree of threat they are up against, is wonderfully displayed through Gyllenhaal’s mannerisms and behaviour. Once he is rescued, we see a different facet of the character who is frustrated and, on the edge, trying to somehow rescue the man who had saved his life. This version of the character is no less convincing and is, in fact, a lot more gung-ho and eager to do some things that the sergeant would not have done under different circumstances. The character acknowledges these changing aspects of himself as well, which makes for some interesting dramatic exchanges between characters. Jake Gyllenhaal delivers the kind of performance that not only makes the character of Kinley worthwhile but also feels befitting of the unimaginable risks and hardships that his character had to undergo to do what was right.

Dar Salim is much colder and more composed playing Ahmed, as he was born into this conflict and knows better how to navigate certain dangers than the Americans. Having said that, his knowledge of the world around him leads him to do things that the Americans find unacceptable, and Kinley is not afraid to confront him about it. This results in simmering drama between the two. Ahmed’s softer side is revealed every time we see him in the company of his wife and child. Most of these moments involve them running from the Taliban, and it is in these situations that we see Ahmed under duress and fear, which is almost absent in other circumstances. Salim not only brings out the subtle nuances and emotional turmoil of the character through his layered portrayal but also embodies every aspect of the man that the director intends him to be. This infuses his character with heroism and makes the audience root for him, leading to the finale where the feeling of love and care for his character culminates in the extraction of unimaginable tension and thrill, as he is forced to fend off an entire army with no one else but Kinley for company.

The action in the film is fantastic. Every time I think I’ve seen everything regarding the mayhem that took place in Afghanistan, Hollywood comes up with something special. What I loved about the action here was its organic and up-close nature, which made me feel as if a bullet was almost on its way to my face. There was a lot of use of shaky cam, but its usage here was warranted and, in fact, elevated the feel and realism of everything being shown. Another huge plus for the action was how it was edited together. Despite the use of shaky cam, the editing was not as choppy as we see in many films, where they believe that hyper editing is the same as conveying a feeling of claustrophobia and uncontrolled mayhem. The action as a whole is not only breathtaking but also varies from one set piece to another, ensuring that there is enough novelty in it to keep all audiences interested.

The cinematography of the film is more beautiful than what a film of this nature may seem to deserve, yet it feels absolutely essential for its likability and for immersing the audience in its world. The film was primarily shot on the Mediterranean coast of Spain. Director Guy Ritchie and cinematographer Ed Wild utilized the Spanish landscapes to represent the harsh landscapes of Afghanistan. They achieved this through intelligent framing and skillfully highlighting the similarities between the two landscapes, enhanced by impeccable colour grading. The expansive cinematography not only fills the audience with awe due to the beauty of the locations but also captures the intimidating nature and presence of the terrain, emphasizing the challenges Ahmed and John face in their 120-kilometre journey. The production design team also deserves credit for creating a visual world that feels authentic, worn, and engulfed by a war that has endured for years.

What sets Guy Ritchie’s film, apart is its emphasis on the profound sense of brotherhood and camaraderie between the characters. Ritchie’s primary focus is to maintain the humanity of the characters, portraying them as resourceful and brave, yet flawed and vulnerable. Gyllenhaal and Salim deliver outstanding performances, capturing the complexities of their characters and showcasing a range of emotions. The film delves into the challenges they face, their evolving relationship, and the sacrifices they make for each other. The action sequences in ‘The Covenant’ are intense and realistic, providing a visceral experience for the audience. ‘The Covenant’ is a gripping drama that balances emotions, conflicts, and action. It stands as one of Guy Ritchie’s finest films in recent years, delivering a nuanced and grounded epic that explores the themes of loyalty, trust, and the lengths one would go to fulfil a promise.

Rating: 3.5/5 (3.5 out of 5)

The views expressed in this article are that of the reviewer and do not reflect EastMojo’s position

