Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: Absence of genuine thrill despite impressive action

Release Date: 29/06/2023

29/06/2023 Cast: Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, Boyd Holbrook

Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, Boyd Holbrook Director: James Mangold

‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ is the fifth instalment in the Indiana Jones franchise of films and, for the first time in the franchise, is not directed by Steven Spielberg. Even the worst Spielberg films had something for audiences to cheer about in terms of direction, execution, set pieces, and characters. With Spielberg not directing, James Mangold had the task of ensuring that the film was on point with its story, characters, mystery, thrill, drama, and the action elements that made the Indiana Jones films so famous and enjoyable. Mangold has made films of different genres and has been successful in creating some of the best films of recent years.

Thus, I was hoping for him to not only replicate Spielberg’s filmmaking style to maintain the franchise’s feel but also bring in his own deft touches and utilise the $295 million budget to create a spectacle on the screen that would be worth the 15-year-long wait and take my breath away. The initial reviews of the film, released after its premiere almost a month ago, made it clear that this was not going to be the case. So, I walked into this film with diminished hopes and aspirations, keeping my fingers crossed for it to end up at least as a mildly entertaining and thrilling affair.

The story:

Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) retrieves Archimedes’ Antikythera from the retreating Nazis, brutally injuring a Nazi scientist, Dr Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), in the process. Voller was well aware of the Antikythera’s ability to accurately predict fissures in time and sought to use it to sway the outcome of the world war in Hitler’s favour. Decades later, Indiana Jones, now an aged and battered man who has lost his son and wife, finds himself on the run from Voller and his team of mercenaries who want to reclaim the Antikythera and fulfill Voller’s original intentions.

In addition to Voller’s pursuit, Indiana Jones must also contend with his goddaughter, Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), the daughter of Indy’s late friend and professor who had discovered and unveiled the powers of the Antikythera to him. Helena desires the device for herself, but her motivations are not necessarily noble. The ensuing events form the core of the film’s story.

Thrilling action set pieces:

The film begins with a thrilling action set piece that was nearly ruined by the CGI de-ageing of Harrison Ford. The technology is at least 10 years away from being so good that we can’t distinguish between CGI and real actors. For now, the inconsistencies in the numerous close-up shots of Indiana Jones’ face are hard to ignore, which prevents us from taking the rest of the scene seriously. However, thanks to the well-executed action and proficient editing, I was still able to immerse myself in the spirit of the sequences and appreciate the visually stunning rendering of the rather long sequence.

The following two major action set pieces are typical Indiana Jones fare, executed with enthusiasm and physicality to make an impact. The only issue with these two essentially chase sequences was that they were too felt fast-paced and overly polished, revealing that much of it was shot against a green screen and then animated. This lack of complete suspension of disbelief somewhat detracted from the enjoyment of these sequences. Nevertheless, the action scenes in the film are the only moments when your attention is completely captivated by the screen, holding the promise of being blown away by what comes next.

Boring screenplay, unimpressive characters:

After the thrilling first 15-20 minutes, the film’s screenplay falls into an eternal slumber from which it never recovers. The story is boring, and the various characters lack genuine motivation or drive to pursue their respective courses of action. The character of Voller is the only one who appears to have any semblance of motivation for his actions. Indiana Jones’ character simply tags along, trying to prove his innocence regarding a crime that is never shown to catch up with him in any meaningful way. Helena is portrayed as a degenerate with a wandering eye for every man she encounters. She is deep in debt and entangled in lies. Even her motivations for embarking on a perilous adventure seem misplaced, as she could have pursued countless other paths to pay off her debts and start anew.

Absence of a sense of urgency and genuine thrill:

To make matters worse, none of the characters are shown to be in any real danger. Even when a major character is killed or placed in harm’s way, it is executed with minimal buildup and lacks any dramatic impact. A prime example of this is when a close friend of Indiana Jones is shot and killed, only for Indy and Helena to engage in light-hearted banter in the very next scene. Furthermore, Indy himself is shot and mortally wounded but conveniently forgets his injuries during an action sequence, only to revert to his wounded state once the fight is over. These inconsistencies do not bode well for a film of this calibre, especially one with such a rich history to contend with.

The “Phoebe Waller-Bridge” problem:

The problem with the character of Helena in “The Dial of Destiny” is twofold, and it significantly impacts the likability of the film. Helena is portrayed as self-absorbed, driven by greed, and living in a delusion of grandeur. She constantly dismisses the advice of others who offer better judgment against her questionable actions and insults the very man whose presence is crucial for her survival. He is the last person who genuinely cares for her without any ulterior motives or financial expectations. The character is so annoying and condescending that there were moments when I found myself siding with the Nazis, simply because I wanted to see that repulsive, arrogant smile wiped off her face.

If James Mangold intended for audiences to despise the character of Helena, he certainly chose the perfect actress to portray her. Phoebe Waller-Bridge exudes an aura of dismissiveness towards anything positive or anyone in a position of power, knowledge, or hierarchy. This attitude rubbed off on me, creating a deep sense of annoyance. She maintains an irritating smile throughout her scenes and delivers some of the most clichéd and grating dialogues that epitomize what’s wrong with the depiction of strong female characters in Hollywood. Being a strong female does not require undermining a man who has experienced and endured far more than you could ever imagine. I have no desire to watch another Phoebe Waller-Bridge performance again.

Ford’s too old to play Indiana Jones:

Harrison Ford, at 80 years old, deserves admiration for his willingness to embark on another adventure of this nature. The fact that he even had the courage to take on such a physically demanding role at his age is laudable. However, the film and the character of Indy suffer due to the limitations imposed by Ford’s age. Despite Ford’s spirited and heartfelt portrayal of the character and the director emphasizing the age and its associated limitations in numerous scenes, the character ends up short of what it was in the previous films. It becomes apparent that Indiana Jones is not the same swashbuckling adventurer he once was, and this is evident on-screen.

It is challenging to accept a deteriorating Indiana Jones, brooding over the loss of his son and his divorce from a woman he deeply loved. It is equally difficult to witness him constantly undermined by the annoying Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character without ever responding with fitting comebacks. While Ford could not have done any better given the circumstances, sadly, it was not enough to be remembered as a fitting finale to such an iconic character.

Final words:

I found this film to be extremely boring. Aside from the action sequences, there was nothing in the film to hold the audience’s attention. Given the illustrious history of the franchise, its shortcomings become even more glaring and difficult to overlook. With a staggering budget of 295 million dollars, the film could have accomplished so much more. The mystery should have been more engaging, and the subtle horror elements that were present in previous Indiana Jones films are completely absent. Even the underwater sequences, which had the potential to be great, come and go without leaving a lasting impression.

Enduring Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s performance for over two hours is a challenge in itself. The ending of the film is confusing and leaves you scratching your head. For these reasons and more, “Dial of Destiny” proved to be the weakest installment in the Indiana Jones series for me. I would recommend avoiding this film if you want to preserve your fond memories of previous, superior films.

Rating: 2/5 (2 out of 5 Stars)

The views expressed in this article are that of the reviewer and do not reflect EastMojo’s position

