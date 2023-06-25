Release Date: – 16/06/2023

Platform: – ReelDrama

Cast: – Dr. Lima Das, Sanjeev Hazorika, Dr. Jahanara Begum, Bibhuti Bhushan Hazarika, Munmi Phukan

Director: –Samujjal Kashyap

In today’s time and age, when entertainment is more focused on instant gratification and ceaseless amusement, embarking on an 8-episode series centred around mental well-being and the impact of caregiving on the caregiver without adequate support from family and friends was an incredibly difficult and challenging undertaking. Given the nature of the subject, it was expected to lack entertainment value and could potentially prove frustrating at various points.

Considering that the Axomia OTT audiences spend their days striving for financial stability, educational excellence, and, in certain cases, ensuring the survival of their families, the question arises: was this series compelling enough to captivate and engage the common Axomia masses seeking relaxation and entertainment after a hard day’s work? Having watched all 8 episodes of the series in one sitting, I can confidently say that it manages to be engaging, intriguing, heart-wrenching, and ultimately exasperating for anyone who approaches it with an open mind.

The story:

“Andolito Akax” is inspired by Monalisha Saikia’s novel of the same name. Mamoni, portrayed by Dr. Lima Das, has grappled with domestic turmoil and a crumbling family from a young age. Her mother, played by Dr. Jahanara Begum, suffers from schizophrenia, leaving Mamoni as her sole caregiver. Struggling without the support of other family members, Mamoni tirelessly dedicates herself to her mother’s care, though signs of exhaustion begin to show through her expressions and interactions with other family members.

However, a significant twist occurs when Mamoni secures a job at a local school and decides to accept it. This decision not only disrupts the stagnant yet secure flow of her life but also exposes her to situations that force her to question her current existence.

As if that weren’t enough, she experiences a series of tragic events that finally push her over the edge of the precarious slope she had been standing on for years. Will Mamoni be able to save herself, or will she succumb to mental illness? Will her family finally realize their mistakes and offer their support? Can her friends help Mamoni cope with her mental health challenges? And what will become of her mother? These questions serve as the driving force behind the series’ narrative.

Gripping screenplay that unfolds at an unexpectedly fast pace:

The series immediately caught my attention with its unexpectedly fast-paced narrative, which is uncommon for a story of this nature. Written by Drishti Das with additional screenplay by Samujjal Kashyap, Samudragupta Dutta, and Bibhuti Bhushan Hazarika, the show wastes no time in unfolding its events right from the first episode. The authors skillfully navigate through a multitude of different aspects and a vast ensemble of characters. The story seamlessly transitions between present times and flashbacks, while parallel storylines unfold simultaneously.

Moreover, there is a notable character (played by Munmi Phukan) specifically designed to serve as an anchor, whose portions are exquisitely written. Even when breaking the fourth wall and directly addressing the audience, she manages to keep us engaged and captivated, aligning perfectly with modern aesthetics and modes of communication. Surprisingly, despite the abundance of information due to the expansive nature of the story, everything in the narrative remains easily comprehensible.

Key moments in the story that strikes a chord with the audience extracting a plethora of emotions:

For a story of this nature to succeed, it was crucial to establish an immediate connection with the audience right from the beginning. Samujjal Kashyap skillfully crafted a narrative that progressed through a chain of events and featured characters who were relatable and held a special place in the hearts of the viewers. I must confess that every character in the story feels like someone you have encountered in your own life within the magnificent city of Guwahati. This instant familiarity not only establishes a strong connection with the characters but also facilitates the extraction of genuine emotions and reactions from the audience throughout the story’s various beats.

As I watched the series, there were countless occasions when I found myself saying, “Yes! That’s correct. You’re right. What on earth are you doing with your life, man!” There were also moments of utter frustration with certain characters or the impact they had on the narrative or the lives of other characters. Yet, almost instantly, I could comprehend the perspective of the character I loved to hate and understand that they were not entirely at fault. This created an emotional turmoil and conflict that intensified the impact of specific scenes or moments. In today’s era, eliciting such deep emotions from the audience, especially in a story like this, is no easy feat. The greatest triumph of “Andolito Akax” lies in its ability to make us laugh, cry, feel frustrated, exhausted, and teetering on the edge, only to eventually resurrect into a new dawn alongside its protagonist and other characters.

Samujjal Kashyap’s direction of the series is outstanding:

The success of a story like this lies in how the characters are handled, the nuances brought to key moments, and how sensory cues align to impact the audience’s experience. In this aspect, Samujjal Kashyap excels with his skillful direction of crucial moments, extracting every ounce of emotion encapsulated within them. The masterful intercutting of scenes adds to the narrative’s mounting tension and unease. We are led to witness Mamoni in a happy state while simultaneously glimpsing the underlying circumstances building up in the background, which she will soon have to confront. This contributes significantly to portraying Mamoni’s challenging life and underscores the causes leading to her eventual mental breakdown.

I must also commend Samujjal’s adept handling of all the characters in the story. He skillfully manipulates our feelings for them, evoking different emotions in different scenes for the same character. You may feel sadness for Mamoni’s mother in one moment and anger towards her character in the next, despite being aware of her condition. This manipulation occurs through instances where Samujjal portrays something horrible happening to a character you deeply care about because of how Mamoni’s mother treats her. This manipulation technique is employed effectively in numerous other scenes and serves as a key element that defines the uncertainty and drama within the narrative. One exemplary case of this can be found in the arch of the character of Swapnil (Samudragupta Dutta), who I believe will resonate with many other men who have found themselves in similar predicaments.

Terrific performances from the ensemble cast:

It must be acknowledged that regardless of how well the series was written or executed, its ultimate success relied heavily on the performances of the ensemble cast and their ability to immerse the audience in a story that wasn’t strictly entertaining. Fortunately, the ensemble cast of “Andolito Akax” delivers heartfelt, impactful, nuanced, and remarkably realistic performances.

Leading the way is Dr. Lima Das in the role of Mamoni. In portraying Mamoni, it would have been tempting for Lima to succumb to the insatiable desire to go over the top in moments that document her deteriorating mental condition. Likewise, she could have easily gone overboard in scenes depicting her in difficult circumstances. Furthermore, there are moments where Mamoni must display a serene calmness and an ability to perceive the potential in a student while guiding his family on how to support the boy’s dreams and aspirations, protecting them from the harsh reality. Lima not only successfully delivers these nuances with organic realism and natural ease, but she also infuses the character with her own interpretation and range of expressions, making it truly her own. One notable example of this is how Lima handles the question of Mamoni’s marriage and her future with Swapnil in various sequences throughout the film. I urge my readers to pay close attention to her expressions in these scenes; they are breathtakingly genuine to real-life situations. Lima’s performance is adorned with numerous such moments, solidifying her as the heart and soul of “Andolito Akax”.

I wholeheartedly enjoyed Samudragupta Dutta’s portrayal of Swapnil. He strikes the perfect balance between frustration and hope, capturing the complex and unpredictable nature of dating someone like Mamoni. His expression of love, romance, and later torment and frustration deeply impacted me, vividly documenting the turmoil and inherent tragedy of a man who is forced to consider leaving the woman he loves due to the circumstances arising from Mamoni’s dedication to her ailing mother and family.

Dr. Jahanara Begum’s performance was the shining light in an otherwise dismally boring, “Anur”. Here, she shines even brighter, tasked with portraying a much more complex range of emotions. Her portrayal feels genuine and heartfelt, and her camaraderie with Mamoni is one of the sweetest aspects of the series. Sanjeev Hazorika delivers an equally strong performance as a man who has lost his way in life, his marriage, and his relationship with his children. However, he has a timely realization that allows him to gather his senses and salvage what little remains of his crumbling family. His presence adds a necessary perspective of a battered and diminished patriarch to the series, which holds significance in many households. Although Munmi Phukan has a shorter role compared to others, she leaves a lasting impression with her undeniable charm and ability to captivate attention through thoughtfully spoken words.

It is essential to mention that every member of the ensemble cast contributes significantly and is critical to the overall success of the series. Their collective efforts truly bring the story to life.

Final Words:

“Andolito Akax” is a story that holds immense significance in today’s era. It defies the norms associated with traditional entertainment but is crafted with such thoughtfulness and proficiency that it is bound to capture the attention of anyone willing to give it a chance. The series not only delves into the root causes of serious mental health issues but also demonstrates how they can be addressed with a little awareness, understanding, and a willingness to help with an open mind. It is a series that should be watched not only for its compelling story, outstanding performances, skillful direction, and cinematically rewarding moments but also for the underlying cause it aims to address. It stands as one of the most thoughtful, well-acted, and well-directed series to have emerged this year, and is unquestionably a must-watch.

Rating: 4/5 (4 out of 5 Stars)

The views expressed in this article are that of the reviewer and do not reflect EastMojo’s position

