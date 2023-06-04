Asur 2: Riveting blend of mythology, crime, and tech

Release Date: – 01/06/2023

01/06/2023 Cast: – Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Riddhi Dogra, Anupriya Goenka

Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Riddhi Dogra, Anupriya Goenka Directed by: – Oni Sen

I was bowled over by the first season of “Asur.” The way the makers blended mythology, history, modern technology, and crime was nothing short of brilliant. While the first season left us on a cliffhanger, the second season begins where the first season left off and takes us deeper into the world, the beliefs, the conspiracy, and also the backstory of Shubh. He continues his path to intensify the effects of Kalyug by killing innocents, creating chaos, and leading law enforcement on a wild goose chase throughout as he keeps working on his endgame.

The Story: –

Dhananjay, aka DJ (Arshad Warsi), has had enough of his failures and seeks refuge in a Buddhist monastery to find peace. Nikhil (Barun Sobti) is experiencing deteriorating mental health and is at risk of being taken away from the case by his psychologist. Naina (Anupriya Goenka) is tracking down the woman who killed her daughter. Shubh, with the help of his cronies, plans to launch a final attack on the social structure of the country, bringing down the economy, political structure, administration, and belief system in one swift blow. He employs modern technology as his primary weapon and seems set to deliver on every threat. Will DJ and Nikhil be able to catch Shubh? Can they save the country from disintegrating under the constant and brutal attacks? Who is Shubh, and will he be apprehended? These questions drive the narrative of this phenomenal series that remains engaging from start to finish.

Surpasses its predecessor in scope, vision, and storytelling: –

There are few series or films that are able to surpass their predecessors in their subsequent instalments. “Asur Season 2” is one such series. Everything about this season feels bigger, better, and more thrilling. While the first season took time to establish the various concepts and characters, this season delves deeper into the different characters, especially the mythology and the science that Shubh is using to launch his series of attacks. This season also takes us back in time to understand how Shubh formed his notions and what they are exactly. The stakes are much higher this time, and the threats Shubh makes and delivers are more elaborate and dangerous than in the first part. Major characters in the series face dire situations, and at many junctures, it feels as if they will succumb to Shubh’s will. This results in sequences that are much more tense than expected.

Emphasis on explaining connection between mythology and technology in the storytelling: –

The extensive use of technology and how it was employed by Shubh to execute his various attacks raises interesting and significant points. These attacks not only demonstrate our dependence on modern technology and how everything can be manipulated and attacked with a few keystrokes but also emphasize our never-ending reliance on technology and its potential to dominate us in the future. The utilization of artificial intelligence and its integral role in Shubh’s plan is excellently executed. What surprised me the most was how the creators and director Oni Sen masterfully incorporated elements from Indian epics and what some call mythology into the application of technology in modern-day terrorism, making complete sense of everything. Shubh’s character has a clear vision of himself, is convinced of who he is, and goes all out to fulfil his role as defined by Hindu scriptures.

A deep dive into the primary antagonist’s past and formative years: –

I loved the fact that this season finally reveals who Shubh is and takes us on a journey into his past, shedding light on his whereabouts and activities between his escape from prison and his initiation of the elaborate plot by murdering DJ’s wife in the first season. Every aspect of his journey is wonderfully explained through brief yet effective flashbacks. These flashbacks not only depict the transformation of a man into a terrorist but also showcase how meticulously he planned his path and carefully walked on it. The series goes even further by explaining the backgrounds of other important characters, such as Rasool Sheikh and Kesar Bhardwaj, and how Shubh managed to bring these individuals under his influence, earning their blind faith and devotion.

The Performances are astounding: –

The performances in the series are just as impressive as they were in the first season. The actors have had sufficient time with these characters, and they understand the emotional beats of their roles. The passage of time since the first season allows for different characters to take directions in their character arcs. Riddhi Dogra’s character, who was a confident and assertive investigator in the first season, is now forced to confront a traumatic past, leading to intriguing developments. Without revealing any spoilers, she is placed in a situation that seems destined to shape her as a human being as the series progresses. Her character becomes somewhat unpredictable, adding tension to certain scenes.

Arshad Warsi’s DJ, who tried to play by the book in the first season, finally realizes that he needs to do whatever it takes to get results. There are instances where he goes against protocol and his sense of humanity, but these actions have the desired effect, at least temporarily. It is only in the end that it is revealed that every action of the various characters was cultivated in some way by Shubh. The situations he orchestrated for these men and women were meant to achieve specific outcomes, and they did so successfully.

Barun Sobti’s character, Nikhil, appears downtrodden. He relies on medication and consumes a month’s supply in just a few days. Sobti’s portrayal not only adds a sense of tragedy, inner conflict, and goodness to the character but also ensures there is enough complexity to keep it engaging. The realism Sobti brings to the performance is unquestionable. Additionally, the ensemble cast delivers performances that align strongly with the mood and essence of their characters, effectively conveying their frustration and angst in their respective situations.

Intriguing mystery and unpredictability: –

I absolutely loved the mystery and unpredictability of the series. The team faces numerous puzzles, each requiring extensive digging and mental work to solve. While the audience is not actively engaged in solving the mysteries, they are given the best vantage point to enjoy the unfolding events. This approach makes every episode and mystery comprehensible and enjoyable. This leaves little room for confusion and heightens the impact of the story and drama. The puzzles and mysteries remain realistic and logical, contributing to the overall thrill and drama and rendering the ordeals real and exasperating.

Perfect pacing and flawless use of technicalities: –

The pacing of the series is perfect. If it were any faster, it would be difficult to follow, and if it were any slower, it would feel dragged. The editing of the series evokes fond memories of the first season and effectively builds tension, drama, and thrills, even in simpler sequences. The background score is crucial in a series of this nature as it elevates emotional and poignant moments and heavily contributes to the intensity and drama of thrilling scenes. Similar to the first season, the second season maintains a sombre and haunting background score that creates a sense of unease, tension, and moroseness throughout. There is very little respite in this season, and its background score is reminiscent of that very nature of the series.

Final words: –

For those who enjoyed the first season of “Asur,” the second season will be a treat. It’s the kind of series that not only entertains but also leaves you completely drained yet satisfied in the end. While the climactic sequence and how Shubh is captured could have been better thought out, it won’t detract from the unbridled fun, excitement, and thrill that this series guarantees. It’s definitely a must-watch. I’m also excited about future seasons, as the villain for the next seasons has already been revealed. It will be interesting to see how the series progresses.

Rating: – 4/5 (4 out of 5 Stars)

The views expressed in this article are that of the reviewer and do not reflect EastMojo’s position

