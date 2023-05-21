NEW SONGS SUNDAY: Ama Lou, Nicky Romero & Pritt!

We have new songs by Ama Lou, Pritt, Nicky Romero and Clash Clash. New albums of this week are Kesha’s ‘Gag Order’ and Mnelia’s ‘Closure Tapes’.

In other news, Lana Del Rey has surprised everyone by quietly dropping a formerly unreleased classic “Say Yes To Heaven”. This song had been made popular underground by Lana’s more devoted fans, with its demos being posted on YouTube and Soundcloud. Its release hints at a possible rollout of old demos by Del Rey. Fingers crossed.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Honourable mentions for new songs I could not cover this week: Kylie Minogue’s “Padam Padam”, Foo Fighters’ “Under You” and Weyes Blood’s “When You’re Smiling”.

Ama Lou – Caught Me Running

Ama Lou is back. The R&B singer, who last released ‘At Least We Have This’ EP in 2021 followed by its deluxe last year, has revealed her new single. Named “Caught Me Running”, the song is about loneliness and being distant from your loved ones to have your own space. Lou gently consoles someone to help them sleep better at night: “You’re sad and lonely, you don’t see. Don’t make me say it. Go somewhere where you can let it out.”

It is yet another win for Ama’s fandom. We are glad to get new content from the English singer, and cannot wait for her debut album.

Pritt – Kaalam

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

After weeks of teasing, singer Pritt has finally released “Kaalam”. The title means “season” in Tamil and the song embodies this theme – musically and lyrically.

The Tamil-language song was co-written by Kirishan Suresh and Agilan S Manickam, and produced by Dilushselva.

The producer commented on the making of this track: “We made Kaalam off the back of an unexpected success from Unakkul Naane. Exciting yet nerve-wracking, Kaalam was an expression of that vulnerability, but also about the anxiety that we all experience and have to overcome when going through the motions of life.

Pritt, a London-based artist, commented, “I get emotional listening to this song alone because the journey really has been incredible”. Dilushselva added that the “whimsical nature of the string section, with Pritt’s Carnatic-infused R&B vocals really captures that moment.”

Cash Cash – Bleach (Move On)

Cash Cash are an American electronic music trio. And this week, they dropped their song, “Bleach (Move On)”. The moving song recounts mental health struggles and moving on.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Your problems are like holding a glass of water…” the band commented on the track. “If you hold on to it all day and night, your arm will eventually become very sore.’ The creation of ‘Bleach (move on)’ was to put the glass down and to literally move on. Sanity is something we’re constantly chasing, and mental health is something we’re always running from. It takes addressing it face to face to improve it.” The band consider producing and releasing this song as therapy.

The lyrics are undoubtedly touching. “Nothing feels like home, so I chase the light, yeah barely moving by / But your mind can’t stop and the thrills won’t set you free”. Released via Ultra Rec./Sony Music, “Bleach (Move On)” is their first ever record about mental struggles, and one of the reasons for their almost 2-year hiatus. Cash Cash signed to Ultra/Sony last year, and this is their second single with the label.

Nylon Smile – Spirals Of White

Nylon Smile are a UK band based in Leeds and Huddersfield. Their latest single, “Spirals of White”, is a haunting song with loud (but harmonious) noise that feels like an abstract painting. The lyrics speak of holding hands, of swimming, falling and letting go – all punctuated by intervals of wordless music.

The song was teased in February this year when the rock band posted the following, “We feel we’re starting to find our sound more with this one and we’re really enthusiastic about it so we hope you all enjoy!” The 4-member group dropped their debut EP ‘Paint’ earlier this year. They’ve claimed to be influenced by Radiohead, Sonic Youth, Deftones and Pavement. I also hear some Fontaines D.C. in this young band’s sound.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Blur – The Narcissist

Britpop band Blur have dropped an unexpected single in the form of “The Narcissist”. It has “indie guitars, harmonised backing vocals, and a mix of programmed and live drums”. But in spite of the lush musicality, it never ‘explodes’ or reaches catharsis. It practises self-restraint. And that makes the song more mature and emotional.

The song supposedly looks back at the band’s past and career, and the highs and lows that came along. Singer Damon Albarn references his past addiction to habits and substances, which he resolves to fight against.

The fans were surprised to learn that Blur, who made their debut in 1988, are set to release an album after so long, and seemingly out of the blue. Titled ‘The Ballad of Darren’, it is slated for July 21st and will be their first studio album since 2015’s ‘The Magic Whip’.

Nicky Romero – All You Need Is Love (feat. Jonas Blue & Nico Santos)

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Producer Nicky Romero has made a dance-pop single titled “All You Need Is Love”. It will get you dancing on your feet, while making you smile with its heartwarming message. “Save a little piece of your heart, it’s okay if you let go”, the lyrics go. “Save a little light in the dark for the nights when it gets cold”

Romero, best known for “I Could Be The One”, collaborates on the track with British producer Jonas Blue and German singer-songwriter Nico Santos. This is the first time that Nicky and Jonas have worked together. The duo first performed this song at Ultra Music Festival in Miami this year. “All You Need Is Love” is Romero’s fourth release on UMG.

Also Read | ‘Star Trek: Picard’: How a sci-fi series illuminates today’s threats

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









