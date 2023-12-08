Fake toll plaza in Gujarat collects over Rs 75 crore

Five persons have been booked by the Gujarat Police for allegedly running a fake toll plaza to assist vehicles bypass a genuine toll plaza. The fake toll plaza provided a passage from a private route by charging a lesser amount of fee as compared to the actual toll in Morbi district.
The fake plaza, as per reports, have been functioning for over a year, reportedly collecting over Rs 75 crore from vehicles. The news comes just a week after the state police busted a network of conmen who were running fake government offices and swindled around ₹18.5 crore grants in tribal areas of central Gujarat.
After lodging a complaint following media reports about a full-fledged fake toll plaza, the police booked five persons including a ceramic factory owner, who is the son of an influential leader of Patidar community in Saurashtra region.
In the FIR, the police booked Amarshi Patel, the ceramic factory owner, and his aides Ravirajsinh Jhala, Harvijaysinh Jhala, Dharmendrasinh Jhala, Yuvrajsinh Jhala and an unknown person.
The FIR stated that the accused set up a booth in a closed ceramic factory named ‘White House’ and created a road to bypass the Vaghasiya toll plaza on Bamanbore-Kutch national highway between Morbi and Wankaner. A similar road was built for the vehicular traffic coming from Wankaner to Morbi.
As per reports, no commuter complained about the bogus toll plaza due to the lesser fee that was charged.
The Vaghasiya toll plaza is located on National Highway 8A connecting Morbi and Kutch. The accused created roads bypassing the toll booth and charged the passersby far less than the actual toll tax.
As per the details, the accused charged about Rs 20 to Rs 200 from car owners to heavy truck drivers against the actual toll tax of Rs 110 to Rs 595 for these vehicles in the genuine toll plaza on the national highway.
After local media reported about the privately-owned toll plaza that was diverting vehicular traffic from the main highway, the local administration lodged a complaint.
Morbi District Collector GT Pandya said that the agency which operates the main toll plaza on the highway, refused to file a complaint against the private toll booth operators.
The plaza manager and NHAI officials had written to local police and other authorities stating that toll was being illegally collected by encouraging vehicles to take the detour on the unpaved road and safe passage through a ceramic factory.
On Monday, Gujarat’s Health Minister and government spokesperson Rushikesh Patel said that “strict actions will be taken against those found guilty of running a bogus toll booth to collect money” from private vehicles.
In a Facebook post, a retired IPS officer of Gujarat Ramesh Savani claimed the accused had apparently collected around ₹82 crore from the commuters in 18 months. Savani wondered how the district authorities were unaware of the fake plaza for so long.
