Shoppers Stop ropes in Ushasi Ray for their Durga Pujo campaign

Kolkata: Shoppers Stop is all set to make Durga Pujo celebrations special this year with their latest campaign Sajer Utsav and beautifully decked-up stores. To glam up the celebrations the company has roped in Ushasi Ray to headline the campaign.

Shoppers Stop unveiled its latest campaign, Saajer Utsav highlighting Pujo’s recognition as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in 2021.This recognition is indeed an honour for the people working to make pujo a joyous and successful festival.

Pujo, one of the most significant festivals holds a special place in the hearts of millions. This is the time every inch of the city bursts with jubilant vibes representing the perfect spirit of togetherness and pride. Every person starts preparing well in advance, putting in all the extra effort, to make the festival a perfect joyous celebration, attracting millions of spectators from across the globe.



Shoppers Stop, Pujo campaign acknowledges the remarkable contributions made by every person to make this celebration grand. Saajer Utsav aims to showcase the efforts by the people who make this celebration grand, whether those creating magnificent pandals or embellishing their homes, playing the dhak, or prepping up for the yummy poojo delicacies, all in the pursuit of making Durga Pujo an awe-inspiring experience for everyone.

That’s not all, Shoppers Stop is all prepped up to make Poojo special, with its stores decked up like a Pujo pandal, lots of events and entertainment in stores, an array of exclusive and festive collections of trendy fashionwear, beauty, free makeovers, great deals and a lot more. Their personal shoppers are always ready to make your pujo shopping special. It’s not just a shopping spree; it’s a top-notch makeover and shopping experience.

Shwetal Basu, Customer Care Associate and Chief of Marketing & Communication at Shoppers Stop, shared her sentiments regarding this campaign, saying, “This campaign holds a special place in my heart, as Pujo has always held great significance for me.We are all set to give an enhanced shopping experience to our customers. Our stores and windows are adorned with traditional flowers and radiant lights, immersing our customers in the true essence of Pujo. With this campaign, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to all those who contribute to making this festival a visually stunning and joyous celebration.”

As the entire city is getting ready to celebrate the festival, Shoppers Stop is also gearing up to ensure the residents look their festive best.

Saajer Utsav promises to be a celebration like no other, creating unforgettable memories and moments to cherish. Join us at Shoppers Stop and be a part of this grand Pujo celebration.

Campaign Video- https://youtu.be/4hHUOLXTC-A?si=08-qe_GfaywgvI8s

To Shop festive collection, visit- www.shoppersstop.com.

About Shoppers Stop Limited:

Shoppers Stop Ltd. is the nation’s leading premier retailer of fashion and beauty brands established in 1991. Spread across 101 department stores, in 51 cities the Company also operates 8 premium home concept stores, 142 Specialty Beauty stores of M.A.C, Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Jo Malone, Too Faced, SS Beauty, and 25 Airport doors, occupying an area of 3.9 M sq. ft.

Shoppers Stop is home to one of the country’s longest-running and most coveted loyalty programs ‘First Citizen’. The Company’s one-of-a-kind shopping assistance service, ‘Personal Shopper’ is revolutionizing the way Indians shop, bringing more value, comfort, and convenience to customer experiences. The brand’s diversified Omni channel offering spans over 800+ recognized and trusted brands across an incomparable range of products that together serve our overarching objective of delivering customer delight.

