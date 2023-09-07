NFR cancels, diverts trains as infrastructure development continues

In light of the extensive non-interlocking works at the Gorakhpur Cantt. Yard for the remodelling and commissioning of the third line between Gorakhpur Cantt. and Kusmhi stations under the North Eastern Railway, several trains operating in the North Frontier Railway region are set to face cancellations and diversions. The temporary changes in train schedules are as follows:
Cancellation of Trains:
- Train number 15621 (Kamakhya – Anand Vihar Terminal) scheduled to commence its journey on September 7th, 2023, and train number 15622 (Anand Vihar Terminal – Kamakhya) Express, set to embark on its journey on September 8th, 2023, will not operate during this period.
- Train number 15705 (Katihar – Delhi) Express, with journeys on September 7th and 11th, 2023, and train number 15706 (Delhi – Katihar) Express, departing on September 8th and 12th, 2023, will also be canceled.
- Train number 15654 (Jammu Tawi – Guwahati) Express and train number 04653 (New Jalpaiguri- Amritsar Jn.) Special, both scheduled to commence journeys on September 8th, 2023, will remain canceled.
- Train number 15707 (Katihar – Amritsar) Express and train number 15708 (Amritsar – Katihar) Express, set to depart on September 9th and 10th, 2023, will be canceled.
- Train number 05734 (Katihar- Amritsar Jn.) Special, starting its journey on September 9th, 2023, and train number 05733 (Amritsar Jn.- Katihar) Special, departing on September 11th, 2023, will not operate during this period.
- Train number 15655 (Kamakhya – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra) Express and train number 05616 (Guwahati – Udaipur City) Special, both commencing their journeys on September 10th, 2023, will remain canceled.
- Train number 15078 (Gomti Nagar – Kamakhya) Express, journeying on September 11th, 2023; train number 15077 (Kamakhya – Gomti Nagar) Express, traveling on September 12th, 2023, and train number 05615 (Udaipur City – Guwahati) Special, departing on September 13th, 2023, will also be canceled.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Diversion of Trains:
- Train number 15707 (Katihar Jn. – Amritsar Jn.) Express, scheduled from September 6th to 8th, 2023, will take an alternate route via Chhapra Jn., Ghazipur City, Varanasi Jn., Banaras, Prayagraj Jn., and Kanpur Central.
- Train number 15708 (Amritsar Jn. – Katihar Jn.) Express, running from September 6th to 8th, 2023, will be diverted through Kanpur Central, Prayagraj Jn., Banaras, Varanasi Jn., Ghazipur City, and Chhapra Jn.
Passengers are advised to “check with railway authorities for further updates and make necessary travel arrangements in light of these disruptions”, a notification from NFR stated.
Also Read | Assam: All police stations equipped with CCTV cameras, govt informs HC
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- NFR cancels, diverts trains as infrastructure development continues
- Renaming India to Bharat a strategy to build Hindutva nation: Mizoram Congress
- Nepal ready to cooperate with India for millet cultivation, consumption
- China’s power project on Siang River to effect India, B’desh: Arunachal CM
- Assam: PepsiCo to invest Rs 778 crore for manufacturing unit in Nalbari
- Meghalaya: BJP president counters ex-MLA Shangpliang’s nepotism allegation