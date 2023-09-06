Northeast Frontier Railway bags PMI South Asia Award

Maligaon: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has won the PMI South Asia award for Micro Project of the Year with their project titled ‘Intrusion Detection System for saving elephant lives’. This marks the first time that any zonal railway under the Ministry of Railways has received this award since its establishment in 2009.
Meanwhile, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) received the runner-up award. Last year, IBM received the micro project award. Various organisations participate annually in this award programme, which aims to recognise the project management community in the region.
The awards were presented during a ceremony in Chennai on September 2, 2023.
The Intrusion Detection System (IDS) is an environmentally sustainable solution designed to protect elephants and enhance train operations’ safety. This system utilises Artificial Intelligence (AI) and repurposes existing optical fibres as sensors to detect wildlife movements at specific locations, sending alerts to control offices, station masters, gatekeepers, and locomotive pilots.
The system employs a fiber optic-based acoustic system based on the diffraction scattering phenomenon to detect the real-time presence of elephants on the railway track. The AI-powered software can monitor unusual activity within a range of 40 km on both sides of the central unit, covering a total stretch of 80 km. Moreover the IDS can identify rail fractures, trespassing on the railway track, and alert authorities to potential disasters caused by unauthorised digging near railway tracks or landslides in proximity to the tracks.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Following the successful pilot project on IDS implemented in the Chalsa–Hasimara section of the Dooars area in West Bengal and the Lanka–Hawaipur section under the Lumding Division in Assam, it has been decided to gradually deploy this system across all other elephant corridors managed by NFR. An allocation of Rs. 77 crore has already been granted for this purpose.
The East Coast Railway (ECoR) based in Bhubaneshwar has also adopted this model for protecting elephants within their jurisdiction.
Also Read | Sprinter Amlan Borgohain will be in Indian team for Asian Games: AFI chief
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: PepsiCo to invest Rs 778 crore for manufacturing unit in Nalbari
- Meghalaya: BJP president counters ex-MLA Shangpliang’s nepotism allegation
- Meghalaya health dept to re-advertise jobs for mid-level health providers
- Mizoram CM meets Kuki-Zo leaders in Aizawl
- Northeast Frontier Railway bags PMI South Asia Award
- Manipur: 25 people, including journalist injured in COCOMI rally