Raksha Bandhan 2023: Rakhi wishes to share with your siblings

Guwahati: Raksha Bandhan is a Hindu festival that celebrates the bond of love and protection between siblings, particularly between brothers and sisters.
The festival is typically observed on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Shravana, which usually falls in August. This year, Raksha Bandhan falls on Wednesday, August 30.
On this day, sisters tie colorful threads or “rakhi” bracelets around their brothers’ wrists, symbolising their love, prayers for their well-being, and the brothers’ promise to protect them. In return, brothers often give gifts or tokens of appreciation to their sisters.
Wishes for Raksha Bandhan
Dear brother/sister, you’ve always been there with a listening ear, a helping hand, and a heart full of love. Life is so much better with you by my side, sharing both the joys and the challenges. Happy Raksha Bandhan.
On this special occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I want you to know that you mean the world to me. Your love and care have always been my strength. Happy Raksha Bandhan.
Happy Rakhi! On this special day, may the bond of love and protection between you and I grow stronger. Wishing you a joyful and memorable Raksha Bandhan!
Though we may be separated by distance, our hearts remain intertwined, ensuring an eternal connection. Wishing you a joyful Rakhi!
On this special occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I want to take a moment to express just how much you mean to me. Through all the ups and downs, you’ve been there by my side, a pillar of strength and support. Our bond is truly one of a kind, and I am endlessly grateful to have you as my sibling.
Happy Raksha Bandhan, sister! I’m here for you, just like you’ve always been for me. Sending you a big hug and lots of love. Stay amazing!
Raksha Bandhan is here, so remember, it’s time to shower me with gifts and blessings. Just kidding! But gifts wouldn’t hurt. Happy Rakhi!
Dear brother/sister, even though you were a master at stealing my toys, you also stole a special place in my heart. Happy Raksha Bandhan, partner in crime!
Wishing you a joyous and blessed Raksha Bandhan! May the bond of love between siblings only grow stronger with time.
Distance may keep us physically apart, but our bond remains as strong as ever. Sending you love and warm wishes on this Rakhi.
As we celebrate the beautiful relationship between brothers and sisters, may your life be adorned with happiness, health, and success. Happy Raksha Bandhan!
Happy Raksha Bandhan! No matter where life takes us, our bond as siblings remains unbreakable. May this Rakhi bring you happiness and success.
Raksha Bandhan highlights the importance of familial relationships and is marked by joyous gatherings, feasting, and exchanging of blessings between siblings.
