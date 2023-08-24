North East Catholic Community Bangalore celebrates first NECCB Day

Bangalore: The North East Catholic Community Bangalore (NECCB) recently celebrated its special day – a mix of welcoming new members and sports- at St. Joseph’s University, Bangalore.
This event marked the first-ever Community Day for the Catholic Community Bangalore, focusing on unity and diversity, where participants from different states in northeast India came together on August 20 for spiritual growth and cultural exchange.
More than 300 people attended the event. It began with a traditional Catholic Mass led by Fr. Arun Sj. Following that, there was a Freshers’ Meet and various sports activities.
The honoured guest was KC Menon, a retired Colonel from the Indian Army and the Chief Human Resources Officer at St. Joseph’s University, Bangalore.
Menon inspired everyone with his stories of working with people from northeastern India during his service. He highlighted unity among different tribes and their involvement in local cultural activities. He also advised the audience to find a good balance between life, work and spirituality.
NECCB was founded in 2009 by two young Catholics from Manipur, Abraham Maluk and Tharuba Francis Soiba. The community celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2019. This particular event, led by Fr. James Sauntak Sj, the chaplain of NECCB, was a first in its history.
During the event, the NECCB choir performed a welcome song, Alice Rong, President of NECCB, gave a welcome address, and representatives from different tribes showcased their cultures. Mying Yanthan expressed gratitude at the end.
