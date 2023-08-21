Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms expected in NE

Guwahati: According to official reports, Northeast India is gearing up for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are likely to experience moderate to widespread rain accompanied by thunder and lightning from August 21 to August 25.
On Monday, August 21, heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur in isolated places of Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.
Thunderstorms and lightning are also expected in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura.
The weather in the region remains unsettled on Tuesday, August 22. Heavy to very heavy rains are expected in isolated areas of Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh, posing risks of localised flooding and disruptions.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
These weather patterns are influenced by the monsoon trough and a low-pressure area over North Madhya Pradesh, contributing to the dynamic weather events observed across the region.
Local authorities are closely monitoring the situation.
Also Read | Is rising methane signalling ‘termination-level transition’ of global climate?
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur: Tangkhul Naga body warns not to commit violence in their land
- ‘Missile to music’, women have achieved so much: President Murmu
- Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms expected in NE
- Sing for peace: How artists found common ground in Mizoram to help Manipur
- How Vladimir Putin has changed Russia in over two decades: Study
- Meghalaya: 2 arrested in WGH, heroin seized