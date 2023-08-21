Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms expected in NE

Guwahati: According to official reports, Northeast India is gearing up for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are likely to experience moderate to widespread rain accompanied by thunder and lightning from August 21 to August 25.

On Monday, August 21, heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur in isolated places of Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Thunderstorms and lightning are also expected in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura.

Photo credit – TWC Met Team

The weather in the region remains unsettled on Tuesday, August 22. Heavy to very heavy rains are expected in isolated areas of Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh, posing risks of localised flooding and disruptions.

These weather patterns are influenced by the monsoon trough and a low-pressure area over North Madhya Pradesh, contributing to the dynamic weather events observed across the region.

Local authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

