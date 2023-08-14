NFR announces cancellation of trains; See details here

Guwahati: The North East Frontier Railways (NFR) on Monday announced the cancellation of certain trains in view of the pre non-interlocking and non-interlocking works between Bhubaneswar-Mancheswar and Haridaspur-Dhanmandal stations of East Coast Railway.
Through a release, it informed that this is done to commission the 3rd line. Trains cancelled are listed below:
- Train No. 12516(Silchar – Coimbatore Jn.) Express commencing journey on August 15 and 22.
- Train No. 22611 (Chennai Central-New Jalpaiguri) Express commencing journey on August 16 and 23.
- Train No. 12509 (Bengaluru Cant.-Guwahati) Express commencing journey from August 16-18, 23-25.
- Train No. 07047 (Dibrugarh-Secunderabad) Express, Train No. 12508 (Silchar-Thiruvananthapuram Central) Express, Train No. 12514 (Guwahati-Secunderabad) Express, Train No. 15227 (SMVT Bengaluru-Muzaffarpur) Express, Train No. 15644 (Kamakhya-Puri) Express and Train No. 15929 (Tambaram-New Tinsukia) Express commencing journey on August 17 and 24.
- Train no. 07029 (Agartala –Secunderabad) Express, Train No. 15630 (Silghat Town-Tambaram) Express, Train No. 22502 (New Tinsukia-KSR Bengaluru) Express and Train No. 22612 (New Jalpaiguri – Chennai Central) Express commencing journey on August 18 and 25.
- Train No. 12513 (Secunderabad-Guwahati) Express and Train No. 15643 (Puri-Kamakhya) Express commencing journey on August 19 and 26.
- Train No. 12510 (Guwahati-Bengaluru Cant.) Express commencing journey on 20th to August 22, 27 to 29.
- Train No. 12515 (Coimbatore Jn.-Silchar) Express, Train No. 15640 (Kamakhya-Puri) Express commencing journey on August 20 and 27.
- Train No. 07030 (Secunderabad-Agartala) Express, 07046 (Secunderabad-Dibrugarh) Express, Train No. 15228 (Muzaffarpur – SMVT Bengaluru) Express, Train No. 15629 (Tambaram-Silghat Town) Express and Train No. 15930 (New Tinsukia-Tambaram) Express commencing journey on August 21 and 28.
- Train No. 12503 (Bengaluru Cant.-Agartala) Express commencing journey on August 22 and 25.
- Train No. 12504 (Agartala- Bengaluru Cant.) Express commencing journey on August 22 and 26.
- Train No. 12507 (Thiruvananthapuram Central – Silchar) Express, Train No. 15639 (Puri-Kamakhya) Express and Train No. 22501 (KSR Bengaluru-New Tinsukia) Express will remain cancelled on August 22 and 29.
