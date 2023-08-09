Manipur violence: Christian, Dalit bodies demonstrate in Punjab

Chandigarh: Several Christian and Dalit bodies Wednesday held demonstrations at several places including Jalandhar, Ferozepur and Moga as part of their ‘Punjab bandh’ call against the Manipur violence.
Shops remained shut in many areas of Jalandhar and Ferozepur districts as protesters shouted slogans against the central government for the violence in the northeastern state.
Ahead of the bandh call given by different Dalit and Christian organisations, police were deployed at many places in the state.
In Jalandhar, several markets remained shut with representatives of Dalit and Christian communities staging a ‘dharna’ in the city’ Kapurthala chowk. Police were deployed at Rama Mandi and Nakodar chowk, said officials.
The impact of the Punjab bandh call was also visible in Ferozepur district where shops and markets at several places remained shut.
In Moga, protesters said they will appeal to shopkeepers to keep their shops closed in protest against the violence in Manipur.
A police officer in Moga said adequate security arrangements have been made in the city.
In Ludhiana, however, markets and other commercial establishments remained open.
Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, Varinder Singh Brar said anti-riot squads and vehicles have been deployed at several sensitive points in the city.
More than 160 people have lost their lives and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was held in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status.
Tension was ratcheted up further after a video purportedly shot on May 4 surfaced online, showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a group of men from the other side.
Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.
