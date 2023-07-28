NFR to boost inter-state connectivity, approves Zubza-Imphal line project

In a move to enhance connectivity in the northeastern region of India, Indian Railways has allocated substantial investments for infrastructure development. Recently, the Railway Board granted approval for the Final Location Survey (FLS) of the Zubza (Nagaland)–Imphal (Manipur) new rail line project, spanning 140 km.

The new Zubza–Imphal rail line project will establish direct connectivity between the states of Nagaland and Manipur.

When completed, the project is expected to boost mobility of railway traffic, benefiting both passenger and freight services, an official release from Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) stated.

NFR stated that the reduced time, cost, and distance of transportation will have a far-reaching socio-economic impact on the region, stimulating growth and prosperity. It added, “Infrastructural development like new stations, road connections, goods yards, businesses will lead to overall economic growth of the nearby districts.”

Meanwhile, businesses relying on freight services will experience significant cost reductions due to the seamless movement of goods along the new railway route, it informed.

Indian Railways is progressing with other vital railway projects in the northeastern region. The Dimapur-Kohima new railway line project, commencing from the Dhansiri station in Assam to Zubza near Kohima, is progressing.

Additionally, the Jiribam–Imphal new line railway project, which aims to connect Manipur’s capital city, Imphal, to the rest of the country, is also underway.

The sanctioning of the FLS for the Zubza–Imphal railway project is expected to significantly boost inter-state connectivity in the northeastern region.

