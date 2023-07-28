NFR to boost inter-state connectivity, approves Zubza-Imphal line project

In a move to enhance connectivity in the northeastern region of India, Indian Railways has allocated substantial investments for infrastructure development. Recently, the Railway Board granted approval for the Final Location Survey (FLS) of the Zubza (Nagaland)–Imphal (Manipur) new rail line project, spanning 140 km.
The new Zubza–Imphal rail line project will establish direct connectivity between the states of Nagaland and Manipur.
When completed, the project is expected to boost mobility of railway traffic, benefiting both passenger and freight services, an official release from Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) stated.
NFR stated that the reduced time, cost, and distance of transportation will have a far-reaching socio-economic impact on the region, stimulating growth and prosperity. It added, “Infrastructural development like new stations, road connections, goods yards, businesses will lead to overall economic growth of the nearby districts.”
Meanwhile, businesses relying on freight services will experience significant cost reductions due to the seamless movement of goods along the new railway route, it informed.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Indian Railways is progressing with other vital railway projects in the northeastern region. The Dimapur-Kohima new railway line project, commencing from the Dhansiri station in Assam to Zubza near Kohima, is progressing.
Additionally, the Jiribam–Imphal new line railway project, which aims to connect Manipur’s capital city, Imphal, to the rest of the country, is also underway.
The sanctioning of the FLS for the Zubza–Imphal railway project is expected to significantly boost inter-state connectivity in the northeastern region.
Also Read | Rs 336 crore allocated to NFR for safety upgrades in 2023-24
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam CM unveils infra projects worth over Rs 555 crore in Bongaigaon
- NFR to boost inter-state connectivity, approves Zubza-Imphal line project
- Delays in treating traumatic brain injury cases alarming: Experts
- Can India win the 2023 Cricket World Cup?
- Assam CM criticises Cong leader’s comment on Golaghat triple murder
- CBI to take over Manipur sexual assault case: Top govt functionary