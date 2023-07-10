Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe to visit India on July 21

Colombo: Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe will embark on a two-day visit to India on July 21 during which he is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials here said on Sunday.
This will be Wickremesinghe’s first visit to India since being appointed President of the cash-strapped country last year following the ouster of Gotabaya Rajapaksa in a people’s uprising in July. Wickremesinghe was appointed President for the balance term of Rajapaksa till September 2024.
India’s Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra will arrive in Sri Lanka early next week to work out the arrangements for Wickremesinghe’s visit to New Delhi, the Daily Mirror newspaper reported on Saturday.
According to officials, Wickremesinghe is expected to meet Prime Minister Modi during his two-day visit to India.
Officials said Wickremesinghe will finalise the implementation of several Indian projects related to power and energy, agriculture, and maritime issues in the island nation ahead of his departure for New Delhi.
Fisheries Minister Douglas Devananda, Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera, Foreign Affairs Minister Ali Sabry and Chief of President’s Staff Sagala Ratnayake will accompany President Wickremesinghe to India, the Mirror said in its report.
President Wickremesinghe’s proposed visit to India will take place as Sri Lanka’s bankrupt economy has shown “tentative signs of improvement.”
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“Sri Lanka’s economy is showing tentative signs of improvement, in part due to the implementation of critical policy actions. But the economic recovery remains challenging. Now, more than ever, it is essential to continue the reform momentum under strong ownership by both the authorities and the Sri Lankan people,” International Monetary Fund Deputy Managing Director Kenji Okamura said in June after his official visit to the debt-trapped island nation.
Wickremesinghe has introduced painful economic reforms to revive the country’s economy.
The country, which declared its first-ever credit default in mid-April last year, secured a bailout from the IMF of USD 2.9 billion in March this year, spanning over 4 years subject to reforms being put in place.
Also Read | Sri Lankan Speaker thanks India for help during financial crisis
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- India’s space start-ups exploring niche markets, global collaborations
- What’s a TENS machine? Can it help my period pain or endometriosis?
- UNICEF India head bats for developing child-friendly cities
- AI is an existential threat – just not the way you think
- Agnipath has shattered dreams of youth to serve country: Congress
- Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe to visit India on July 21