Centre ready for discussions on Manipur violence, says Minister for Northeast region

Hyderabad: Requesting the warring groups in Manipur to maintain peace, Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said the Central government was ready for talks and settle the issue.
Stating that the Centre was not adamant when it came to people’s welfare, Reddy said that it even withdrew three Farm Laws when agriculturists demanded the repeal of the controversial regulations.
Riots broke out in Manipur between the Meitei community, which mainly live in Imphal Valley, and the Naga and Kuki tribes who are inhabitants of the hill districts, over the demand of the former for Scheduled Tribe status.
Life started limping back to normalcy under the watchful eyes of army drones and helicopters deployed for aerial reconnaissance as curfew was relaxed on Sunday in parts of Manipur.
“Please come forward to solve the issues in a peaceful manner. The Indian Government is ready. You have seen the farmers’ issue. When it was peaceful, we tried to convince them. As the issue was not resolved, we agreed to their demand, and those Bills (three farm laws) were withdrawn. So the Indian Government is not adamant,” Reddy told PTI.
He stressed that people’s welfare was the government’s main agenda and requested Manipur residents to understand this and come forward for talks. He assured them that the government (state or centre) will take care of those who suffered losses due to violence and lost lives in the clashes.
Reddy said after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, during the last eight years discussions were held with several insurgent groups (in the Northeast), and peace prevailed in the region.
He said Modi would order a comprehensive inquiry into the issue.
According to him, the situation is under control even as both Central and State governments were taking steps to ensure that peace would prevail soon.
Asserting that the people of Manipur were also Indians, he said it was the responsibility of the state and centre to solve it if there was a problem.
“If they have any problem, it is the responsibility of the state and central government to solve it. We all should observe restraint. We should solve the issue through discussions, but not through violence. Nothing can be achieved through violence. So violence is not the only way,” he added.
