'Ponniyin Selvan II' crosses Rs 100 crore mark at worldwide box office

Chennai: Mani Ratnam’s “Ponniyin Selvan II” has earned Rs 100 crore at the global box office, the makers said on Sunday.
The second part of the lavishly mounted feature film hit the screens on Friday in Tamil along with the dubbed versions in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam.
Madras Talkies, Ratnam’s production house, shared the box office numbers on its official Twitter page.
“Conquering hearts and box office alike! #PS2 garners over a 100 crore collection worldwide. #PS2RunningSuccessfully,” the banner said in the tweet.
Based on author Kalki Krishnamurthy’s hugely popular 1955 Tamil novels of the same name, “Ponniyin Selvan II” stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala and Prakash Raj, among others.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Considered one of the most expensive movies ever made with a reported budget of Rs 500 crore, the period action epic chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman (Jayam Ravi), one of the most powerful kings in the south who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.
The first part, co-produced by Madras Talkies and A Subaskaran’s Lyca Productions, was released in September 2022.
Also Read | Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ mesmerizes & disappoints equally
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya: MGNSA, MMSA condemns video of Shibbari PHC incident
- TMC on ‘cleansing’ drive to rebuild image ahead of Bengal panchayat polls
- IWPC urges government to take empathetic view on wrestlers’ demands
- How heatwaves threaten to reverse India’s progress on poverty, inequality
- ‘Ponniyin Selvan II’ crosses Rs 100 crore mark at worldwide box office
- VRS for 300 Assam Police personnel due to excess alcohol intake: Assam CM