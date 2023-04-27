CBI arrests man from Nagaland in 2012 rhino poaching case

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested a man absconding in connection with a 10-year old rhino poaching case, officials said Thursday.
The agency traced Raidang Engti at Lhomithi Village, Dimapur (Nagaland), and took him into custody from there, they said.
The agency had registered a case on the request of Assam government to probe the poaching of a rhino on July 1, 2012.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“The carcass of the Rhino was lying in a hola (enclosure) located in between the two numbers of suburi of Long Koi Tisso Gaon. During investigation, it was found that after killing the Rhino, the other accused sold the horn to the said arrested accused (Raidang Engti) at Dimapur (Nagaland),” a CBI Spokesperson said.
Raidang Engti allegedly helped in trading the horn for a hefty amount, officials said.
“After investigation, a chargesheet was filed on March 31, 2018 against five accused. Investigation was kept open regarding the sale of the Rhino horn and to arrest the said accused whose name had emerged during investigation for purchasing the poached Rhino horn,” the spokesperson said.
Also Read | Bangladesh: Red coral kukri sightings prompt call to save rare snake habitat
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam Hockey to employ coaches from Punjab, Haryana
- IAF plane with 246 Indians from war-torn Sudan lands in Mumbai
- CBI arrests man from Nagaland in 2012 rhino poaching case
- Shillong Teer Result today: Check winners of Shillong Teer for April 27
- Tripura: Ramsar site Rudrasagar Lake can be saved sans evictions
- Mizoram: Assam Rifles recovers areca nuts worth over Rs 1 crore