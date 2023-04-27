CBI arrests man from Nagaland in 2012 rhino poaching case

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested a man absconding in connection with a 10-year old rhino poaching case, officials said Thursday.

The agency traced Raidang Engti at Lhomithi Village, Dimapur (Nagaland), and took him into custody from there, they said.

The agency had registered a case on the request of Assam government to probe the poaching of a rhino on July 1, 2012.

“The carcass of the Rhino was lying in a hola (enclosure) located in between the two numbers of suburi of Long Koi Tisso Gaon. During investigation, it was found that after killing the Rhino, the other accused sold the horn to the said arrested accused (Raidang Engti) at Dimapur (Nagaland),” a CBI Spokesperson said.

Raidang Engti allegedly helped in trading the horn for a hefty amount, officials said.

“After investigation, a chargesheet was filed on March 31, 2018 against five accused. Investigation was kept open regarding the sale of the Rhino horn and to arrest the said accused whose name had emerged during investigation for purchasing the poached Rhino horn,” the spokesperson said.

