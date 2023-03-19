New Delhi: Krishangee Gauree of Assam has become the first Indian to win the title of “Miss Queen of the World” in the grand finale of the “Queen of the World” pageant.

The international pageant’s grand finale took place in New Jersey, USA, from March 13th to March 18th, 2023, where over 30 contestants from all around the world and the USA participated in four different divisions of the pageant – Miss Queen of the World, Ms. Queen of the World, Mrs Queen of the World, and Elite Mrs Queen of the World.

The pageant conducted a massive worldwide search to find the best prospective talents from around the world before the grand finale in the USA. The contestants had to undergo a rigorous selection process of multiple rounds over a period of six months, focusing on certain key attributes such as leadership skills, public speaking, walking, and poise.

Krishangee captivated and won the hearts and minds of the judges and audience with her beauty, intelligence, and elegance. She has completed her Masters in Science and Business Analytics and is currently working with GlobalFoundries in the Corporate Strategy team.

Her hobbies include travelling, dancing and pageantry.

Krishangee aims to bring more financial awareness in the world as she believes that it can bring real-life skills which can help people to make better life and investment decisions allowing everyone the liberty to follow any dreams that one has in life.

Expressing with utmost excitement and delight on such a magnificent occasion, Krishangee expressed, “It’s like a dream come true. I still can’t believe that I have been crowned the ‘Miss Queen of the World’ title. I can’t express in words how much delighted and thrilled I am to win such a prestigious title. I thank my mom and Dad, mentors, and each and every one who has always supported and stood by me.”

Krishangee Gauri is the first from Assam to win a major international title in the category. Team India was led by National Director Urmimala Boruah, also an Assamese. With this historic win, Krishangee looks forward to bringing a revolution in the pageant industry with the concept of inclusivity and diversity.

The Queen of the World Pageant is a new generation of pageants, empowering women with training in leadership, public speaking, walking and poise. Queen of the World Pageants celebrates glamour, beauty and confidence providing every contestant with the best experience for her personal growth. It features 4 prestigious divisions to represent all women, in all different stages of their lives. It’s the only pageant in the world based on inclusivity and diversity and welcoming women from all walks of life to join the amazing world of pageants and be the real Queen of the World.

