Guwahati: The organisers of the 4th Asian Kho Kho championship on Friday confirmed that the Pakistan team won’t feature in the tournament to be held from March 20-23 at Tamulpur under the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Pakistan along with Bangladesh were the two teams that were expecting clearance from the Ministry of External Affairs, and according to Assam Kho Kho Association (AKKA) President Rajib Prakash Baruah, the Bangladesh contingent is expected to arrive in the city over the weekend.

“We have received information from the ministry that the Pakistan team was not given clearance for the tournament. As far as the other team, Bangladesh was concerned, it got the green signal and they are expected to arrive in Assam over the next couple of days,” Baruah confirmed EastMojo on Friday.

Among the other foreign teams, Bhutan and Nepal teams arrived here late evening on Friday. South Korea and the other teams are expected to arrive on Saturday and Sunday.

“We have booked around 12 hotels in and around Guwahati to accommodate the players. Our officials and volunteers have been posted at the airport and hotels so that the players and officials don’t have to face any difficulties,” Baruah said.

Baruah also thanked Assam Police for providing adequate security for the foreign players.

“Police have given us assurance that escorts for the teams will be provided to the venue from the place of stay. We are satisfied with the arrangement,” Baruah added.

Altogether 17 teams (both male and female) are expected to take part in the event. The participating countries are – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nepal, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka and the host India.

The Indian team will be announced on Saturday. A total of seventy players (both men and women) have been taking part in a coaching cum selection camp since March 14 in the indoor stadium at Sarusajai Sports Complex, here.

Among the probables for the Indian team, Ranjana Sarania of Tamulpur is likely to make it into the national team.

