When it comes to breaking records, the human spirit knows no bounds. Each record holds a unique story of determination and skill and the recent achievement by 740 students from Shikshan Mandal in Karad, Maharashtra proves just that.

These bright minds came together to set the record for the fastest group manuscript of the Bhagavad Gita, completing the entire holy book in a mind-boggling time of just 2 minutes. Know more about the mystery behind the story that follows.

Some of the recent record-breaking feats which will blow you away like World’s largest birthday greeting card for our dear Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, being the best in the tenacious art of Silambam, or performing the mesmerizing Chau folk dance by an entire village.

These incredible achievements showcase the human spirit’s boundless potential and inspire us to aim for greatness in our own lives.

Fastest to write manuscript of Bhagavad Gita by a group

The record for fastest to write manuscript of Bhagavad Gita by a group was set by ShikshanMandal, Karad, Maharashtra in memory of Late Shri AnantShridarBhagwat, wherein 740 students wrote the entire Bhagavad Gita. Each student wrote 1 shloka each on a piece of paper provided by ShikshanMandal, in 2 minutes at the School Ground, on December 3, 2022.

Largest birthday greeting card flown using drone

The record for the largest birthday greeting card flown using a drone was set by Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Limited, Pune, Maharashtra. The Drone startup conducted a Drone Show at United Sports Badminton Court, Pune, Maharashtra wherein they lifted an 8×12 feet large greeting card to a height of 20 feet using a hexacopter heavy liftoff drone showcasing the skill and experience of the pilots who manually controlled the drone. The Drone show was conducted on September 16, 2022 to celebrate the 72nd Birthday of PM NarendraModi, as confirmed on December 14, 2022.

Maximum websites launched by university students in a single day

The record for Maximum Websites Launched by university students in a single day was set by Suresh GyanVihar University of Jaipur, Rajasthan, wherein students of the university launched 542 websites in multiple domains like sports, social awareness, e-commerce, education, and many more on live servers in a single day, on December 16, 2022.

Longest duration to conduct webinars on sustainable development of the nation

The Institution of Engineers (India), Tamil Nadu state centre and its 16 local centres, India set a record for longest duration to conduct webinars on sustainable development of the nation.A total 106 hours of webinars were conducted across 17 institutions with the participation of 6233 students on the topic Sustainable Developments of the Nation – The Role of Engineers’. The webinars started from April 23, 2022 and ended on November 30, 2022 across Tamil Nadu as confirmed on December 7, 2022.

Maximum participation for Chau folk dance performance

The record for maximum participation for Chau folk dance performance was set by the GunjParivar an NGO of Ranchi, Jharkhand. Wherein 5000 dancers between the age group of 12 – 65 years, gathered together at the Silli Stadium, Silli, Ranchi performed the traditional Chau folk dance on December 18, 2022.

MSME Programmes in Maximum Cities Covered during ICAI MSME Yatra & Setu

The record for covering MSME Programmes in the maximum number of cities during ICAI MSME Yatra&Setu was set by the Committee on MSME &Startup of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. The institute conducted a nationwide ICAI MSME SETU’ and ICAI MSME YATRA’ under the backdrop of AzadiKaAmritMahotsav’. A total number of 75 cities across the nation were covered in 75 days for promoting entrepreneurship as well as to boost job creation and develop the economy. The campaign was held from August 18, 2022 till November 18, 2022.

Maximum non-woven biodegradable bags distributed across multiple cities

The record for maximum non-woven biodegradable bags distributed across multiple cities was set by X-PLOSIV Events & Promotions Pvt. Ltd. wherein a total of 55,000 non-woven biodegradable bags were distributed across 28 cities, covering 13 states of India under the Change A Habit, Change the World’ campaign by Axis Bank. The campaign started from 17th August 2022 and ended on 24th September 2022 as confirmed on September 27, 2022.

Maximum gold medals won consecutively in Silambam sports by an individual

The record for winning the maximum number of gold medals consecutively in Silambam sports was set by Veerapandi A. (born on June 14, 1995) of Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu. He won 3 gold medals consecutively by topping the senior category in state and national level competitions (for multiple styles of Silambam) held on May 15, 2022 and August 14, 2022 and July 24, 2022 respectively, as confirmed on September 8, 2022.

Youngest motivational speaker & coach

The record for being the youngest motivational speaker and coach was set by Yashica Mahajan (born on March 28, 2010) of Bengaluru, Karnataka. She has given motivational lessons and coaching at 6 different locations on different subjects from November 2022 to December 2022 at the age of 12 years, 8 months, and 30 days, as confirmed on December 27, 2022.

Maximum websites launched by an educational institution on a single day

The record for maximum websites launched by an educational institution on a single day was set by The National Institute of Engineering, Mysore, Karnataka, wherein the startup launched a total of 1025 websites in the educational domain on live servers in a single day, on December 17, 2022.

We trust that discovering these remarkable individuals who have transformed the impossible into the possible has been a source of enjoyment for you. No doubt, their incredible feats have left you feeling amazed and motivated, as they have for us.



