New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sunday that the approval of nano DAP fertiliser is an important step towards making life easier for farmers.
He was replying to a tweet from Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who had announced the government’s nod to the launch of nano liquid DAP (di-ammonium phosphate) fertiliser. It is a big step towards self-reliance in fertilisers, he had said.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
Fertiliser cooperative IFFCO, which introduced nano liquid urea in 2021, on Friday announced that the government has approved the launch of its nano DAP fertiliser in the market.
Also Read | Driving on the first-ever road to remote Tali in Arunachal
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- I want to be part of the change in Indian tennis: Sania
- Hunting for aliens: How experts are looking for life beyond Earth
- Nano DAP important step towards making life easier for farmers: PM
- Five discoveries on how the ancient Egyptians created mummies
- Structures of India’s democracy under ‘brutal attack’: Rahul Gandhi
- Assam: Rs 590 cr trade interest generated at SCO B2B meet, expo in Guwahati