Nano DAP important step towards making life easier for farmers: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sunday that the approval of nano DAP fertiliser is an important step towards making life easier for farmers.

Govt approves the launch of Nano Liquid DAP fertilizers; will benefit farmers: Minister Dr @MansukhMandviya pic.twitter.com/a3pzbJpNRy — Office of Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@OfficeOf_MM) March 5, 2023

He was replying to a tweet from Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who had announced the government’s nod to the launch of nano liquid DAP (di-ammonium phosphate) fertiliser. It is a big step towards self-reliance in fertilisers, he had said.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Fertiliser cooperative IFFCO, which introduced nano liquid urea in 2021, on Friday announced that the government has approved the launch of its nano DAP fertiliser in the market.

Also Read | Driving on the first-ever road to remote Tali in Arunachal

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









