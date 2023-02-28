TMC's Twitter account 'compromised': Derek O'Brien

New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday claimed that its official Twitter handle had been “compromised”.
In a tweet, TMC national spokesperson Derek O’Brien said the party is in touch with Twitter to address the issue.
“The official Twitter handle of the All India Trinamool Congress has been compromised.
“We are in touch with officials from Twitter who are working to rectify the issue. They have assured us of prompt action,” O’Brien, who is also the leader of the party in the Rajya Sabha, said.
The name of the All India Trinamool Congress’ official Twitter account has been changed to Yuga Labs’.
