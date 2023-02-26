Danish Crown Prince Frederik Andr Henrik Christian in India for four-day visit

New Delhi: Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik Andr Henrik Christian and Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth arrived in India on Sunday on a four-day visit.

It is the first visit to India from the Danish Royal family in two decades.

The two are visiting India at the invitation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Their Royal Highness Crown Prince Frederik & Crown Princess Mary of Denmark arrive in India for a 4-day visit.



External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet that the visit will further strengthen and enhance the close and friendly ties between the two countries.

The royal couple will also travel to Agra and Chennai. They will depart from Chennai on March 2.

The royal couple is learnt to be accompanied by Foreign Minister Lars L kke Rasmussen, Environment Minister Magnus Heunicke and Minister for Climate, Energy and Utilities Lars Aagaard.

“During the visit, His Royal Highness the Crown Prince will meet the Vice President and will address the opening session of the India-Denmark: Partners for Green and Sustainable Progress, organised by CII. He will also call-on President Droupadi Murmu,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

“India and Denmark as vibrant and open democracies, share common values of a rules-based international order and convergence of views on significant multilateral issues. The visit is expected to further strengthen and enhance the close and friendly ties between India and Denmark,” it had said.

