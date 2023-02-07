India, France review cooperation in areas of nuclear energy, trade

New Delhi: India and France on Monday carried out a comprehensive review of their cooperation in the areas of nuclear energy, trade and people-to-people exchanges among others.

The two sides took stock of the cooperation during talks between Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Secretary-General of the French Foreign Ministry Anne-Marie Descotes in Paris.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Kwatra is on a visit to France from February 5 to 7.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the two sides also discussed global and regional issues including climate change and energy transition.

It said they also exchanged views on topical issues such as India’s G20 Presidency, the conflict in Ukraine and the security situation in Afghanistan.

“Both sides reviewed progress on key areas of bilateral cooperation, including on the various institutional dialogue mechanisms between the two countries, civil nuclear domain, on cooperation vis-a-vis the UNSC given the end of India’s term, and the people-to-people and cultural sphere,” it said in a statement.

The foreign secretary also participated in the Focal Points’ Meeting of the India-France-UAE trilateral dialogue.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The MEA said Kwatra also called on Catherine Colonna, the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, to brief her about his discussions with Secretary-General Descotes as well as on the India-France-UAE trilateral meeting.

The foreign secretary also met Emmanuel Bonne, the Diplomatic Advisor to the President, and Director-General of the French Treasury Emmanuel Moulin.

Also Read | Manipur to host tri-nation football tournament from March 20 to 28

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









