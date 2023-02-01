New Delhi: Promotion of tourism will be taken up on a “mission mode” with active participation of states, convergence of government programmes, and public-private-partnerships, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the Union Budget for 2023-24 on Wednesday.

In her speech, she also emphasised that the country offers “immense attraction” for domestic as well as foreign tourists.

“There is a large potential to be tapped in tourism. The sector holds huge opportunities for jobs and entrepreneurship, for the youth in particular,” she said.

“Promotion of tourism will be taken up on mission mode with active participation of states, convergence of government programmes, and public-private-partnerships,” the minister added.

