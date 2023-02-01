New Delhi: Promotion of tourism will be taken up on a “mission mode” with active participation of states, convergence of government programmes, and public-private-partnerships, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the Union Budget for 2023-24 on Wednesday.
In her speech, she also emphasised that the country offers “immense attraction” for domestic as well as foreign tourists.
“There is a large potential to be tapped in tourism. The sector holds huge opportunities for jobs and entrepreneurship, for the youth in particular,” she said.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
“Promotion of tourism will be taken up on mission mode with active participation of states, convergence of government programmes, and public-private-partnerships,” the minister added.
Also Read | Sri Lanka seeks solution as human-elephant conflict takes record toll
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Promotion of tourism to be taken up on mission mode: Sitharaman
- Nagas have mandated NSCN-IM to negotiate with Govt: Q Tuccu
- Budget 2023: No tax on income up to Rs 7 lakh
- Provided free foodgrains to 80 cr people; no one went hungry during pandemic: FM
- Sikkim: Additional AG Sudesh Joshi resigns amid ‘foreigner’ row
- Tripura 2023: Seat sharing with Tipra Motha likely, says CPI-M