Flow of visitors to Kenya from India up in 2022: Officials

Ahmedabad: Kenyan tourism officials on Monday said a growth in the number of visitors to their country from India in 2022 compared to the COVID-19 pandemic time indicates that the tourism business in India is on the “right track to recovery”.

The East African country seeks to bring the tourism market back to its performance recorded before the pandemic, the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) officials said as their delegation embarked on a six-day India tour with its first roadshow in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“India is one of the markets whose travel was negatively impacted due to COVID-19. From nearly 1.20 lakh arrivals into Kenya from the Indian source market recorded in 2019 before the outbreak of the pandemic, the number fell drastically to 42,159 in 2021,” KTB’s regional marketing manager Irene Katumo told reporters.

Kenya saw a rebound in tourist flow from India in 2022, registering an increase of nearly 93.2 per cent at 81,458 last year compared to the year-ago period, she said.

“We are working in the direction of regaining arrivals from the Indian source market. We have started with a road show in Ahmedabad. Other road shows will be organised in Bengaluru and New Delhi. We will also participate in the Outbound Travel Mart (OTM) tourism fair in Mumbai,” Katumo said.

KTB’s acting CEO John Chirchir in a statement said the growth in tourism from India is “a positive indication that the tourism business in India is on the right track to recovery.

The flow of Indian tourists to Kenya was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, he noted. Chirchir said their country is making its physical presence in the market after two years and hopes to reap big from the OTM fair.

The KTB has rolled out key promotional and marketing campaigns in India, he said.

“These are part of our many initiatives to bring the market back to its performance recorded before the COVID-19 pandemic. Attributes such as ease of access and connectivity, all-weather season as well as tourism offerings that cut across all segments have continued to pull Indian travellers to Kenya,” Chirchir said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

In its effort to regain Indian tourists, Kenya last year hosted a familiarisation trip to Nairobi for India’s leading travel companies and launched joint promotional campaigns with them, officials said.

Also Read | Security beefed up in poll-bound Tripura on last day of filing nomination

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









