Indian Oil launches phase IV of scheme for juvenile inmates

Guwahati: Indian Oil (Indian Oil Corporation Limited) has launched the fourth phase of its social outreach “Parivartan-Prison To Pride” campaign which has emerged as a beacon of hope for thousands of inmates across prisons in India.

Under this outreach, the oil company is facilitating training programmes in various sports such as chess, basketball, badminton, volleyball and carrom across prisons in the country to help improve the physical and mental well-being of inmates.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

In a special event on January 26, Indian Oil chairman SM Vaidya launched the 4th phase of the campaign across 17 new prisons in 9 states.

Vaidya also announced the rollout of NaiDisha – Smile for Juvenile, which would extend the benefits to over 2,500 young inmates at three Juvenile Correction Centres in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai.

Since its launch, Parivartan has covered 37 prisons spanning 20 states and 5 Union Territories, coaching over 1750 inmates in three phases.

Underlining the resounding success of this social outreach, Vaidya said, “Parivartan is built on Indian Oil’s core value of care. It builds on our other welfare and rehabilitation measures for prison inmates, such as fuel stations run by inmates.”

Also Read | Arunachal: 11 teachers from Diyun Circle honoured for excellent work

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









