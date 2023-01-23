MC Mary Kom to lead probe into allegations against WFI president

New Delhi: Boxing great MC Mary Kom will lead a five-member Oversight Committee that will probe sexual harassment charges against Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
The government-appointed Committee will also run the day-to-day affairs of WFI for the next one month.
The other members of the panel are Olympic medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, former badminton player and Mission Olympic Cell member Trupti Murgunde, ex-TOPS CEO Rajagopalan and former SAI executive director – teams – Radhika Sreeman.
The announcement of the panel was made by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday.
Thakur had decided to form the Committee on Saturday following a three-day sit-in protest by some of the country’s top wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya against WFI and Singh.
