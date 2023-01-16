'RRR' wins Best Foreign Language Film, Best Song for 'Naatu Naatu' at CCA 2023

Los Angeles: SS Rajamouli’s “RRR” continued its winning streak as the global blockbuster won two trophies — Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song for “Naatu Naatu” — at the Critics Choice Awards (CCA) here.

The Telugu magnum opus, headlined by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, was nominated in five categories at the CCA — Best Picture, Best Director (Rajamouli), Best Foreign Language film, Best Visual Effects (V Srinivas Mohan) and Best Song (Naatu Naatu).

In the Best Foreign Language Film, “RRR” was competing against films such as “All Quiet on the Western Front”, “Argentina 1985″,”Bardo”, “False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”,”Close” and “Decision to Leave”.

“RRR” is a pre-Independence fictional story focusing on two real-life Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s — Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Rajamouli dedicated the award to his motherland India and all the women in his life who have supported him in his creative journey.

“To all the women in my life — my mother Rajnandani — she thought education was overrated and made me read story books and comics. She encouraged my creativity. My sister-in-law Srivalli, who became a mother to me, and always encourages me to be the best version of myself,” the filmmaker said in his acceptance speech.

“My wife Rama, she is the costume designer of my films, but more than that she is the designer of my life — if she is not there I’m not going to be here today. To my daughters, they don’t do anything, but their smile is enough to light up my life. And finally to my motherland –India, Bharat — Mera Bharat mahan! Jai Hind,” Rajamouli said.

The foot tapping dance number from the film “Naatu Naatu”, which won the ‘best original song-motion picture’ at the Golden Globes last week, was nominated for the CCA alongside “Carolina”(Where the Crawdads Sing), “Ciao Papa” (Guillermo del Toro’sPinocchio), “Hold My Hand” (Top Gun: Maverick), “Lift MeUp” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) and “New Body Rhumba”(White Noise).

The track has been composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and voiced by singers Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.

Filmed on Ram Charan and Jr NTR, “Naatu Naatu” translates to bucolic in Telugu and demonstrates the spirit of fun in country music over 4.35 breathless minutes of song and dance.

Choreographed by Prem Rakshith, it has legions of followers still trying to master its steps. It also features in the Oscars shortlist announced last month.

Last week, the movie made it to the BAFTA longlist for the ‘film not in English language’ category.

The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards were hosted by Chelsea Handler. Michelle Yeoh’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once” led the film nominations at the CCA with 14 nods.

During the ceremony it took home the night’s top honour, Best Picture, as well as Best Supporting Actor (for Ke Huy Quan), Best Director (for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), Best Original Screenplay, and Best Editing.

“Better Call Saul” dominated the television awards, winning Best Drama Series, Best Actor in a Drama Series (for Bob Odenkirk), and Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (for Giancarlo Esposito).

