Shillong: In a crucial blow to the All India Trinamool Congress, two MLAs of the party joined the ruling NPP on Thursday ahead of the assembly elections.

Marthon Sangma, the MLA of Mendipathar in the North Garo Hills district, and Jimmy D Sangma, who represented Tikrikilla in the West Garo Hills district, resigned from the assembly before switching over to the ruling camp.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Both had won the last assembly election as Congress candidates but were among the 12 MLAs who joined the TMC last year, making it the main opposition party in the state overnight.

Himalaya M Shangpliang, the TMC MLA of Mawsynram, joined the BJP in December. With two more MLAs leaving the TMC, the party’s strength in the 60-member House now stands at nine.

Welcoming the two MLAs, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma told PTI, “Their joining is an indication of our growth story. We will continue to work for a better Meghalaya.”

Also Read | Radico Khaitan launches four brands in Assam

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









