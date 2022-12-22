National Farmer’s Day or Kisan Diwas is celebrated annually on December 23 across the country. It commemorates the birth anniversary of the fifth Prime Minister of India, Chaudhary Charan Singh.

The government decided to celebrate Chaudhary Charan Singh’s birthday as Kisan Diwas in 2001 to recognise his contributions to the agriculture sector and the welfare of farmers.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

On National Farmer’s Day, awareness campaigns and drives are organised across the country to educate people about the role of farmers and their contribution to the economy.

Mentioned below are wishes, messages and quotes on Kisan Diwas or National Farmer’s Day that you can use to motivate and wish the farmers of our country.

Kisan Diwas Wishes and Messages

Farmers Day reminds us to acknowledge and thank each and every farmer of the nation for his unconditional dedication.. Best wishes on Kisan Diwas to you.

Best wishes to all the farmers around the world who work on acres to eat happily in our home. Happy National Farmer’s Day 2021!

Without our farmers, we would have woefully lacked in our diets and would be forced to eat numerous processed and unhealthy foods. Happy Farmer’s Day!

Working outside for long periods in all kinds of climates ignoring the scorching heat or the stormy rain and the bending and crouching needed for harvesting.

Farming should be considered a respected profession and people should be encouraged to enroll in this brave line of work to contribute to the prosperity of the nation.

The best way to respect a farmer is to respect his produce by not wasting it…Happy Kisan Diwas!

Let us take inspiration from Indian farmers who put their sweat and soul in their land and crop.. Happy National Farmer’s Day!

You are really blessed if you are a farmer because you are doing the most wonderful job in the world.. to grow food for others. Happy Farmer’s Day!

I am really proud to be born in a nation where agriculture is the soul…. Best wishes on Kisan Diwas to you.

Happy National Farmers Day! Proud to be the son, brother, and uncle of great farmers!

Today is National Farmers Day! We would like to say thank you to all of the farmers that work hard and dedicate their lives to providing to our great nation!

In winter’s chill or summer’s heat, a farmer works so the world can eat. Happy Farmer’s Day!

A farmer is a magician who produces money from the mud. Happy National Farmer’s Day!

Farmers are the backbone of a country and you can’t stand straight if your backbone is broken. The life of a farmer is very tough as he works very hard day and night in all seasons for us. Happy Kisan Diwas!

If the farmer is rich, then so is the nation. Happy Kisan Diwas!

Kisan Diwas Quotes

“If agriculture goes wrong, nothing else will have a chance to go right in the country.” – M. S. Swaminathan

“To make agriculture sustainable, the grower has got to be able to make a profit.” – Sam Farr

“I always wanted to be a farmer. There is a tradition of that in my family.”- Bjork

“Agriculture is the most healthful, most useful and most noble employment of man.” – George Washington

“Farming looks mighty easy when your plow is a pencil and you’re a thousand miles from the corn field.” – Dwight D. Eisenhower

“My grandfather used to say that once in your life you need a doctor, a lawyer, a policeman, and a preacher. But every day, three times a day, you need a farmer.” – Brenda Schoepp

“When tillage begins, other arts follow. The farmers, therefore, are the founders of human civilization.” – Daniel Webster

Also Read | Nobel Prize Day: Here are some interesting facts you didn’t know

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









