FIFA World Cup 2022: Round of 16 matches today, December 5

Guwahati: Two FIFA World Cup Round of 16 matches are lined up for today, December 5. In the first match, Japan will face Croatia in an exciting game.

In their matchup against Croatia on Monday at the Al Janoub Stadium, Japan will look to claim yet another outstanding victory at the tournament. Moriyasu’s super subs must remain efficient if history is to be made on Monday. Japan is still trying to secure their first World Cup quarterfinal appearance and is accustomed to playing against the odds. They have averaged just 32.3% possession in Qatar so far.

The second game for the day will be played between Brazil and South Korea.

Brazil will face South Korea in the round of 16 at Stadium 974 on Monday as they attempt to win a record-extending sixth FIFA World Cup championship. Brazil will be aiming to get over their setback to Rigobert Song’s team and advance to the quarterfinals, where they lost 2-1 to Belgium four years ago. However, they will be up against a determined South Korean team that defied the odds in the group stages.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Round of 16 Matches on today

Japan vs Croatia: 8.30 PM (IST)

Brazil vs South Korea: 12.30 AM (IST)

FIFA World Cup: Where to watch

All the matches will be broadcast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels. If you want to live stream the matches, you can do it on the Jio Cinema app.

