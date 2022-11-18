Nongpoh: In one of the biggest seizures of contraband in the state, Ri Bhoi Police seized heroin worth around Rs 14 crores from a bus heading to Shillong from Manipur.

Based on inputs, police intercepted the bus on National Highway-6 near Saiden village at around 5 am on Monday morning. During the search operation, 158 soap boxes full of heroin concealed in the back cabin of the bus were seized.

The bus was transporting students from Manipur to Shillong on a study tour. Police had to arrange another vehicle for the students to reach their destination.

The driver of the bus and two helpers identified as Sadam Hussain, Iqbal Hussain, and Rashi Judin have been arrested.

Chief minister posted on Twitter saying, “@RibhoiPolice diligently followed a tip-off & nabbed 3 notorious traffickers from Manipur in the wee hours today & seized- 158 boxed high grade Heroin worth ₹14 Crore originated from Manipur & consigned to Shillong-1bus -3 mobiles.”

