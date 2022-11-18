Sriharikota: India’s maiden private rocket, ‘Vikram-S’, carrying three satellites lifted off from the spaceport here on Friday.
The 6-metre tall launch vehicle ‘Vikram-S’ is named after Vikram Sarabhai, the father of the country’s space programme and lifted off at 11.30 am. It has been developed by Skyroot Aerospace.
The three satellites riding piggyback on the rocket are from Chennai-based start-up SpaceKidz, Andhra Pradesh-based N-SpaceTech, and Armenian BazoomQ Space Research Lab. The mission is titled “Prarambh” (the beginning).
