In a first, ISRO supplies rocket system to support a private launch vehicle

Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Orgnisation (ISRO) has for the first time supplied a rocket system to support a private launch vehicle built in the country.

Chennai-based space technology startup Agnikul Cosmos received its first flight termination system (FTS) on November 7 from ISRO, with the support of IN-SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre), a single-window autonomous government agency to promote, permit, and oversee private sector space-based activities.

“The official handing over event happened marking the culmination of multiple rounds of interactions about interfacing, handling and using these systems on Agnikul’s launch vehicle ‘Agnibaan’, the national space agency headquartered here said in a statement on Friday.

“This also marks the first time that a system that has been used for ISRO’s vehicles is being supplied for supporting a private launch vehicle built in India. The package will be used for their fully controlled sub-orbital launcher, scheduled to launch from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota,” it said.

According to Agnikul, Agnibaan is a highly customisable, 2-stage launch vehicle.

On November 4, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), the lead Centre of ISRO for the development of launch vehicles, facilitated the hot testing of a rocket engine developed by Agnikul Cosmos.

VSSC successfully conducted the 15 seconds hot test of Agnilet Engine at its Vertical Test Facility, Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launching Station (TERLS), Thiruvananthapuram.

The test was carried out as part of an MoU signed between ISRO and Agnikul Cosmos to provide opportunity for Indian space start-ups to use facilities of ISRO through IN-SPACe.

Agnilet is a regeneratively cooled 1.4 kN semi-cryogenic engine using liquid oxygen and aviation turbine fuel as propellants. This engine is realised through state-of-the-art 3D printing technology, it was stated.

“Humbled to announce that we successfully test fired one version of our patented technology based single piece, fully 3d printed, 2nd stage semi cryo engine – Agnilet – at VSSC,” Agnikul had tweeted.

“Besides validating our in-house tech, this is also a huge step for us in understanding how to design, develop and fire rocket engines at a professional level. An unforgettable day for Agnikul!”, it said.

