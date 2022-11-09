Aizawl: Heroin and methamphetamine tablets worth over Rs 20 crore were recovered from the Sialsuk area in Aizawl, Mizoram, on Tuesday evening.

The recovery includes 342 grams of heroin and 70,000 methamphetamine tablets.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The operation was carried out by a joint team of Assam Rifles and Special Narcotics Police Station, Aizawl based on specific information.

In a tweet, Mizoram police said, “Collaboration among different agencies has again paid rich dividends in the #WarOnDrugs. Yesterday, joining hands with 2 Assam Rifles, Special Narcotics PS team, conducted a specific intelligence-based operation at Aibawk/Sialsuk area and seized 25 soap cases (342 grams) of heroin and 6.37 Kgs (70000 tablets) of Methamphetamine, valued approx. ₹20 Crores respectively in the international market, at the outskirt of Sialsuk Village from the possession of Sangchunga (37) s/o Thanhawnga (L) of Thaltlang, Lawngtlai Dist.”

See more Collaboration among different agencies has again paid rich dividends in the #WarOnDrugs. Yesterday, joining hands with 2 Assam Rifles, Special Narcotics PS team, conducted a specific intelligence based operation at Aibawk/Sialsuk area and seized 25 soap cases (342 grams) of pic.twitter.com/FxxWwUrfKf — mizorampolice (@mizorampolice) November 9, 2022

According to a statement by the Assam Rifles, a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was launched by a joint team of Aizawl Battalion and Special Narcotics Police Station, Aizawl at Sialsuk, on Tuesday.

The team noticed the movement of the suspected vehicle at around 4 pm. It was stopped and a check was carried out.

Two persons have been arrested in this connection.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | Assam: NFR recovers over 100-kg ganja in two days

Trending Stories









