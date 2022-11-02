Nigerian woman held at Delhi airport for smuggling heroin worth Rs 30cr

New Delhi: A Nigerian woman has been arrested for smuggling into the country heroin worth Rs 30 crores at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here, a customs official said on Wednesday.

See more AIR CUSTOMS@IGIA HAVE ARRESTED ONE NIGERIAN PAX AFTER NARCOTICS WAS FOUND SECRETED IN THE CAVITIES OF BAG. THIS YIELDED A TOTAL OF 4000 GMS OF HEROIN VALUED AT RS 30 CR. WHICH HAS BEEN SEIZED. FURTHER INVESTIGATION IN THE MATTER IS UNDER PROCESS. pic.twitter.com/lELDApjAZz — Delhi Customs (Airport & General) (@AirportGenCus) November 2, 2022

The accused was intercepted after her arrival from Lagos via Doha on Monday.

Around four kilograms of heroin, valued at Rs 30 crores, which was concealed inside cavities of a bag was recovered from her possession, the official said.

The passenger has been arrested and the narcotic was seized, he added.

