BJP dubs Delhi govt 'anti-Hindu' over cracker ban

New Delhi: BJP leaders on Thursday targeted the Delhi government over the complete ban on firecrackers, dubbing the Arvind Kejriwal-led dispensation “anti-Hindu”.

The Kejriwal government said the ban on crackers was imposed on the orders of Supreme Court and the BJP leaders were showing disrespect to the court.

Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should allow people in Delhi to burst crackers for two-three hours on Diwali.

Party leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga termed the Kejriwal government as “anti-Hindu” and said that it earlier banned Chhath celebration on the Yamuna banks and was now trying to prevent cracker bursting on Diwali.

The Delhi government, in a statement, said the cracker ban was imposed by the Supreme Court in view of health of the people.

“In such a situation, the BJP leaders were disrespecting the Supreme Court order and indulging in dirty politics over health of the people,” the statement said.

The AAP government also questioned the BJP why it was mum over the cracker ban in Haryana ruled by it.

