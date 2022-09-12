Namsai: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Monday said that all possible efforts were being made to include the history of Arunachal Pradesh in the NCERT textbooks.

“The government is striving to make Arunachal’s history and culture a part of the NCERT syllabus so that our next generation and people from the rest of the nation get to read about the freedom struggle and the sacrifices made by our forefathers,” Mein said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Addressing the birth centenary celebration of Venerable Acharya Buddharakkhita at the Mahabodhi Lord Buddha College here, the deputy chief minister said “history cannot be distorted or destroyed”.

“It is high time that we write our history in our own perspective and give due recognition to many of our tribal heroes who defied the British and colonial rule and sacrificed their lives while protecting our land and people,” he said.

Highlighting the contributions of the unsung heroes of the state to the country’s freedom, Mein informed that the state government has engaged research scholars from the Rajiv Gandhi University to collect relevant documents from institutions like museums, libraries and archives in the United Kingdom as well as those from the country to rewrite the state’s history.

Meanwhile, the deputy chief minister said the growing addiction to drugs amongst the youth was a matter of serious concern for society.

He asked the Mahabodhi Society to plan to open a de-addiction or a rehabilitation centre in the district under its healthcare programme to curb this menace.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He also called upon the senior members of the Tai Khamti community and student organisations to give it a thought and carry out a broader discussion on the same.

Mein also stressed on the need to protect and preserve the Tai Khamti rich culture, script, and language and maintain the Buddhist temple for the betterment of the society.

He urged upon all to shoulder the responsibility for its preservation, promotion and protection.

Earlier, the deputy chief minister inaugurated the Mahabodhi Maitri girl’s hostel, smart classroom and Mahakashyapa auditorium at the campus of Mahabodhi Lord Buddha College.

The projects were executed by the PWD.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Mein lauded the contribution of Mahabodhi Lord Buddha College in establishing its own standard in education and for producing toppers in RGU from the district.

He also appreciated the Mahabodhi Organisations founded by Acharya Buddharakkhita for being engaged in several medical, social and educational activities in the state.

Mein said that in order to fulfil the vision of Acharya Buddharakkhita, one has to bring social, spiritual, educational and healthcare development in a region.

“Nothing can be done instantly and there has to be a roadmap or master plan for such development to take place,” he said.

With regards to the memorandum submitted by the Mahabodhi Maitri Mandala Arunachal Pradesh, Mein assured to look into the matter and take necessary steps.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He also announced donating a monk hostel in remembrance of his parents to the Mahabodhi Society at Namsai.

Local MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Mahabodhi Maitri Mandala chairman Venerable Bhikkhu Panyarakhita, Mahabodhi Society, Bengaluru general secretary Venerable Bhikkhu Ananda, Mahabodhi organisations president Venerable Kassapa Bhanteji and Mahabodhi Lord Buddha College principal Kiron Borah also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, Mein accompanied by MLAs Namchoom and Jummum Ete Deori unveiled the land donor’s stone where the names of people who donated the land to Mahabodhi Society have been engraved.

Also Read | Arunachal: Survey reveals low awareness about cancer screening

Trending Stories









